WATCH: Nick Saban Show breaks down Texas game highlights

The Nick Saban Show featuring play by play man Chris Stewart was posted online yesterday. The two look at some of the highlights of the game and Saban provides his insight. This is 18 minutes of great stuff. Enjoy.

It’s clear that, while Nick wasn’t pleased with execution, he is quite complimentary of the effort and also believes that Texas was highly underrated coming in.

Tight end coach Joe Cox also gives an in depth interview. He is considered one of the bright young up-and-comers in the coaching fraternity. Henry To’o To’o is the player spotlight, and Saban can’t rave enough about him.

Roll Tide.