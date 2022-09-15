WATCH: Nick Saban’s excitable press conference emphasizes execution, respect for Tide’s opponent

Yesterday was Saban’s end-of-week press conference, and as we addressed in today’s Jumbo Package, far too many of the same ole’ Rat Poison issues are popping up.

In Week One, it overlooking Utah State. In Week Two, it was lack of execution. Now, in Week Three, we’re still rehashing the Texas game and simply not paying ULM the respect Saban thinks the Warhawks deserve.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the third SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming home game against ULM. “The big emphasis with our team has been we played hard but we’ve gotta play smarter, make good decisions about – whether it’s fundamental technique, whether it’s choices and decisions that you make relative to penalties. Playing hard with poor technique and making mental errors doesn’t help you play good, so it’s really all about accountability for all of us – coaches, players – to play with intensity and play hard but play with intelligence and do your job. “Terry Bowden is somebody that I have a lot of respect for. These guys got 12 starters back. The quarterback is a very challenging guy. He’s a good passer. He can make plays with his feet. We need to do a good job of preparing for this game and try to make improvements as a team.”

Also addressed: Alabama’s defensive line rotation, playing smarter, the difficulty of not committing a DPI on a backshoulder throw, and execution errors that plagued Alabama last week.

