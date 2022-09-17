ULM vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are travelling to Tuscaloosa for the 2nd time since they handed Nick Saban a loss back in 2007. In 2015, it was a shutout game for the Crimson Tide, and they’ll be looking for a repeat performance in the wake of an underwhelming showing vs Texas last week.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tide is favored by a healthy 49.5 poings with an OU of 61.5.

The game will be at 3:00 Central Time this afternoon and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

If you need something else to watch this morning to hold you over, here’s the lineup for the day:

Of note, I think Georgia and South Carolina could very well be an interesting one, as the Gamecocks definitely have the ability to play above their talent for a game like this... and the Bulldogs likely have been reading a whole lot of their own press clippings.

Penn State and Auburn kick off at 2:30 for the CBS slot, which definitely has potential to turn into a circus in Jordan-Hare.

Roll Tide, and enjoy the day!