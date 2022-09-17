 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ULM vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

College football week 3 is here. Kick back and enjoy!

By Brent C. Taylor
/ new
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are travelling to Tuscaloosa for the 2nd time since they handed Nick Saban a loss back in 2007. In 2015, it was a shutout game for the Crimson Tide, and they’ll be looking for a repeat performance in the wake of an underwhelming showing vs Texas last week.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tide is favored by a healthy 49.5 poings with an OU of 61.5.

The game will be at 3:00 Central Time this afternoon and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

If you need something else to watch this morning to hold you over, here’s the lineup for the day:

Week 3

Game Time (CT) Channel
Game Time (CT) Channel
Wofford at Virginia Tech 10:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Cincinnati vs. Miami Ohio 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Georgia at South Carolina 11:00 AM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
LIU at Kent State 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Oklahoma at Nebraska 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Purdue at Syracuse 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Southern Illinois at Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Texas State at Baylor 11:00 AM FS1 / FOX Video
UConn at Michigan 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Villanova at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Western Kentucky at Indiana 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Youngstown State at Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Bryant at Brown 11:30 AM NESN+ / $espn+ Video
Albany at Fordham 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Bucknell at Central Michigan 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Princeton at Stetson 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Grambling at Jackson State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Old Dominion at Virginia 1:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
South Alabama at UCLA 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
California at Notre Dame 1:30 PM NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV: 105
Howard vs. Morehouse 2:00 PM CNBC / Peacock Video
BYU at Oregon 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
Colorado at Minnesota 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Penn State at Auburn 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Stony Brook at UMass 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
William & Mary at Lafayette 2:30 PM NBCSBA / $espn+ Video
Kansas at Houston 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Louisiana Monroe at Alabama 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UT Martin at Boise State 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Colorado State at Washington State 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Liberty at Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Marshall at Bowling Green 4:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Sacramento State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH+ / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
The Citadel at Mercer 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
Mississippi State at LSU 5:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Keiser at Lindenwood 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Northwestern State at Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Texas Tech at NC State 6:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Toledo at Ohio State 6:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Maine at Boston College 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Michigan State at Washington 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV: 107
Nevada at Iowa 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SMU at Maryland 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
South Florida at Florida 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UCF at Florida Atlantic 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisiana Tech at Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Montana State at Oregon State 7:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
UTSA at Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
Miami at Texas A&M 8:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
San Diego State at Utah 9:00 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Fresno State at USC 9:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 10:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
North Dakota State at Arizona 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

Of note, I think Georgia and South Carolina could very well be an interesting one, as the Gamecocks definitely have the ability to play above their talent for a game like this... and the Bulldogs likely have been reading a whole lot of their own press clippings.

Penn State and Auburn kick off at 2:30 for the CBS slot, which definitely has potential to turn into a circus in Jordan-Hare.

Roll Tide, and enjoy the day!

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...