ULM vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are travelling to Tuscaloosa for the 2nd time since they handed Nick Saban a loss back in 2007. In 2015, it was a shutout game for the Crimson Tide, and they’ll be looking for a repeat performance in the wake of an underwhelming showing vs Texas last week.
According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tide is favored by a healthy 49.5 poings with an OU of 61.5.
The game will be at 3:00 Central Time this afternoon and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
If you need something else to watch this morning to hold you over, here’s the lineup for the day:
Week 3
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Wofford at Virginia Tech
|10:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Cincinnati vs. Miami Ohio
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Georgia at South Carolina
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|LIU at Kent State
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Oklahoma at Nebraska
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Purdue at Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Southern Illinois at Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Texas State at Baylor
|11:00 AM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|UConn at Michigan
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Villanova at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Western Kentucky at Indiana
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Youngstown State at Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Bryant at Brown
|11:30 AM
|NESN+ / $espn+ Video
|Albany at Fordham
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Bucknell at Central Michigan
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Princeton at Stetson
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Grambling at Jackson State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Old Dominion at Virginia
|1:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|South Alabama at UCLA
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|California at Notre Dame
|1:30 PM
|NBC (cable) / NBC Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|Howard vs. Morehouse
|2:00 PM
|CNBC / Peacock Video
|BYU at Oregon
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|Colorado at Minnesota
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|New Mexico State at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Penn State at Auburn
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Stony Brook at UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|William & Mary at Lafayette
|2:30 PM
|NBCSBA / $espn+ Video
|Kansas at Houston
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Louisiana Monroe at Alabama
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UT Martin at Boise State
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Colorado State at Washington State
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Liberty at Wake Forest
|4:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Marshall at Bowling Green
|4:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Sacramento State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH+ / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|The Citadel at Mercer
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video / Nexstar (cable)
|Mississippi State at LSU
|5:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Keiser at Lindenwood
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Northwestern State at Southern Miss
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Texas Tech at NC State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Toledo at Ohio State
|6:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Eastern Illinois at Illinois State
|6:30 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Maine at Boston College
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Michigan State at Washington
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / 4K on DTV: 107
|Nevada at Iowa
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Pittsburgh at Western Michigan
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SMU at Maryland
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|South Florida at Florida
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UCF at Florida Atlantic
|6:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisiana Tech at Clemson
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Montana State at Oregon State
|7:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|UTSA at Texas
|7:00 PM
|Longhorn Network / ESPN Video
|Miami at Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|San Diego State at Utah
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Fresno State at USC
|9:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video
|Eastern Michigan at Arizona State
|10:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|North Dakota State at Arizona
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
Of note, I think Georgia and South Carolina could very well be an interesting one, as the Gamecocks definitely have the ability to play above their talent for a game like this... and the Bulldogs likely have been reading a whole lot of their own press clippings.
Penn State and Auburn kick off at 2:30 for the CBS slot, which definitely has potential to turn into a circus in Jordan-Hare.
Roll Tide, and enjoy the day!
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
