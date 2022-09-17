After a close call in Austin, Bama returns home to Tuscaloosa for a cupcake game in which hopefully they can elude the keen eye of Loki.

GAME 3: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 3pm CT/4pm ET, SEC NETWORK

Honorary team captains are Lou Green (1974-77) and Terry Jones Sr. (1974-77).

ULM has not had a winning season since 2012 when they finished 8-5.

Oddly enough, the Warhawks have a common opponent in Texas who they lost to in Week 1 to the tune of 52-10. The one victory came against FCS Nicholls by the score of 35-7.

This is Year 2 in Monroe under former Aubie and Akron coach Terry Bowden, age 66. They were 2-10 a season ago.

T-town forecast calls for a high of 89° with Mostly Sunny skies and a chance of rain at 4%.

TV Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Coley Harvey

Alabama Radio, is an option.

The Crimson Tide have played the Warhawks three times. This includes the infamous loss in Nick Saban’s first Alabama season that ignited the program overhaul. Bama easily defeated ULM in their other two meeting in 2006 and 2015.

The line provided by DraftKings has Bama opening as a -49 favorite. The Over/Under is 60.5.

