Alabama gets off to a roaring start in all three phases

The Tide clearly want to wash their hands of last week.

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama got off to about the fastest start imaginable this afternoon against Louisiana-Monroe. In what some are speculating may be a record, they scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first seven minutes. Bryce Young connected with Traeshon Holden on the opening drive, then Will Anderson went to work.

It was Will’s first career interception, and he made it count. Mr. Anderson is playing with his hair on fire after a frustrating day last weekend.

On the ensuing possession. the Tide defense forced a three and out. Then this happened:

It hasn’t been a perfect day as Young threw a bad interception on the second possession, and Anderson was flagged for a horse collar tackle. Still the Tide is up by 28 at the end of the first.

Roll Tide.

