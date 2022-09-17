Alabama Crimson Tide vs ULM: Second Half Open Thread

Alabama stormed out to a 21-0 lead in the first few minutes of the game after an opening drive score, and Will Anderson pick 6 off of a deflection, and a punt block for a touchdown.

Most of the second quarter, though, was a bit of a slog. Louisiana Monroe put a drive together and scored on the Alabama defense through the rushing game, and Bryce Young struggled to do much of anything decisively as the offense stalled.

Eventually, though, he put together a strong 2 minute drive, throwing a series of darts to TE Cam Latu, who made an incredible twisting catch down the seam. Freshman TE Amari Niblack got wide open in the endzone for his first catch/touchdown of his career to put Alabama up 35-7.

Hopefully they clean up some of the execution in the passing game in the 2nd half and then get the backups in sooner rather than later.