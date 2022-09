Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

The Tide got it done in a stress free, if sometimes annoying, fashion today to take down overmatched Louisiana-Monroe. The punt return team was the story of the game, scoring off a block and a return by Brian Branch. Kool Aid McKinstry didn’t get in the end zone, but he had several big returns and nearly broke a couple.

Save for one drive, the defense was pretty phenomenal today while the offense still shows planty of room to improve. There were a couple of turnovers, struggles running the ball in the first half, and still nothing resembling a gamebreaker at receiver. Hopefully we can get that ironed out.

Lots of football on for you tonight, including LSU vs Mississippi State on currently and Miami vs. Texas A&M to come. The Aggies will look to rebound after embarrassing themselves against Appalachian State last week, both before and during the game.

Roll Tide.