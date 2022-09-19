On September 10, Jordan Renaud was on official visit to Oklahoma as the Sooners schlepped their way to a 33-3 win over Kent State. But his mind must have been elsewhere because on that same day, Alabama had a big game against Texas in Austin. It was soon after the Crimson Tide secured the win on the field that the edge rusher prospect solidified his decision to commit to Alabama. His announcement came Monday morning.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Renaud said “regarding Alabama, that program has produced many talented players. Some would consider them to be one of the best programs of my generation, at the very least. They just produce, and they were one of my favorite schools growing up.”

Renaud is a 4-star prospect ranked No. 69 by 247sports and No. 67 by On3.

The 6-3.5, 245-pounds defender hails from Legacy High School in Tyler, TX. In a recent win over rival Tyler High, he finished with 15 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three sacks.



Renaud is a former teammate of current Crimson Tide RB Jamarion Miller. He picked Alabama over Oklahoma. Holmon Wiggins is credited with this commitment with an assist from Freddie Roach.

UP NEXT

Keep an eye on fellow Texan and high 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale from Longview, TX who is expected to announce on Wednesday, September 21 between Bama and Texas.

