Alabama Opens As A Big Favorite Over Vandy

Las Vegas likes a large point spread and over/under for the Crimson Tide.

By CB969
Alabama v Vanderbilt
Bama and Vandy last met in 2017.
Our friends at DraftKings have released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is getting generous odds.

DK has Alabama as a 41 point favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1). The Over/Under is at 59. It is unclear how bookmakers come up with their odds, but a score of 50-9 would fit those two components to a T.

50 - 9 = 41

50 + 9 = 59.

Bama better block an extra point because I don’t think too many Tide fans want to see Joseph Bulovas kicking three field goals against their team.

My initial thought is to take Vanderbilt plus the 41 and the Over. The ‘Dores had a coming out party for their new freshman quarterback in AJ Swann (18-28, 255 YDS, 4 TD vs N. Illinois) this week and he looks pretty good. He is a signal caller that the Crimson Tide took a look at this past recruiting cycle.

Maybe a 56-17?

