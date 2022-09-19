WATCH: Penn State charged with murdering Auburn on SEC Shorts

As you may have heard, Auburn invited Penn State over for a game on Saturday and things didn’t go so well for the Tigers. Leave it to the SEC Shorts crew to pile on, and we are 100% here for it. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions.

Look, we aren’t always into kicking a man when he’s down, but when it’s Auburn or Tennessee it’s tough to have much sympathy for them. Bryan Harsin was a dead man walking coming into the season and nothing that has transpired since is going to save his job. This is 2012 Gene Chizik all over again, and will undoubtedly end about the same way.

Kudos to Josh Snead and the SEC Shorts team for capturing the misery. Those folks make up quite the team of talented writers, and the acting is on point as well.

Roll Tide.