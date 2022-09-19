 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama vs. Arkansas kickoff time announced

The Tide and Hogs will face off in the afternoon on October 1.

By Josh Chatham
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Hot off the presses, we now know the kickoff time for Alabama at Arkansas on October 1, and guess what?

Gary Danielson!

In a perfect world, you’d like your road games to be earlier and for your home games to be in prime time so the crowd can get extra rowdy under the lights, and we appreciate the SEC Office in Bammerham for accommodating us. This will be the first of a tough October stretch that includes Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Mississippi State headed into the bye week.

Roll Tide.

