Bright Blessed Day R10:

It’s happening! It’s finally happening! Fear not, ye good and faithful servants, for game day is nigh! And as it is written, we shall celebrate the dawning of this new day with the sharing of wildly random music selections and much rejoicing. What a wonderful world...

What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong In Limbo by Radiohead Quicksand by The Weeks #9 Dream by John Lennon Fast & Hard by Bash & Pop 99.974 by tricot Mannequin by Wire Lonely for You Only by Midland Crybaby by Lizzo Elephant by Jason Isbell

Bonus: Swoop (I’m Yours) by the Dazz Band

Double Bonus: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding by Elvis Costello & The Attractions