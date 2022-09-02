 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bright Blessed Day R10:

How do you do?

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
They’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know...
PAUL db WATKINS

It’s happening! It’s finally happening! Fear not, ye good and faithful servants, for game day is nigh! And as it is written, we shall celebrate the dawning of this new day with the sharing of wildly random music selections and much rejoicing. What a wonderful world...

  1. What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
  2. In Limbo by Radiohead
  3. Quicksand by The Weeks
  4. #9 Dream by John Lennon
  5. Fast & Hard by Bash & Pop
  6. 99.974 by tricot
  7. Mannequin by Wire
  8. Lonely for You Only by Midland
  9. Crybaby by Lizzo
  10. Elephant by Jason Isbell

Bonus: Swoop (I’m Yours) by the Dazz Band

Double Bonus: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding by Elvis Costello & The Attractions

