Bright Blessed Day R10:

It’s happening! It’s finally happening! Fear not, ye good and faithful servants, for game day is nigh! And as it is written, we shall celebrate the dawning of this new day with the sharing of wildly random music selections and much rejoicing. What a wonderful world...
- What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
- In Limbo by Radiohead
- Quicksand by The Weeks
- #9 Dream by John Lennon
- Fast & Hard by Bash & Pop
- 99.974 by tricot
- Mannequin by Wire
- Lonely for You Only by Midland
- Crybaby by Lizzo
- Elephant by Jason Isbell
Bonus: Swoop (I’m Yours) by the Dazz Band
Double Bonus: (What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding by Elvis Costello & The Attractions
