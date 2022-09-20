It was another weird, wild, wacky weekend of college football. Parity has kicked up its feet and is here to stay.

HOT SEAT

It’s only September but already we have coaches on the hot seat and some straight up canned.

Penn State 41 Auburn 12 - I cannot explain this game any better than the guys at SEC Shorts did. They nailed it. QB Sean Clifford got rocked early in the game by Aubie LB Owen Pappoe but had no ill effects. Nicholas Singleton ran for 124 yards and 2 TDs. Auburn’s T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford both threw interceptions and Finley lost a fumble. WR Shedrick Jackson lost one as well. Tank Bigsby carried the ball only 9 times, gaining 39 yards.

We all laughed until it hurt when we heard that team from west Georgia hired Bryan Harsin. There was nothing about that hire that made any sense. And then Aubie fired their AD. So now they have to find some poor sucker to come in and fix this whole mess. Pass.

Ole Miss 42 Georgia Tech 0 - Geoff Collins turned Temple into a winner but has had difficulty duplicating that feat at Georgia Tech with just ten wins in 3+ seasons. On the other sidelines was Lane Kiffin who is playing to his strengths as a (gasp!) running team (?!?11!?!). Zach Evans led the Rebs with 134 yards and 2 TDs, followed by Quinshon Judkins (Key&Peele All-Star) with 98 yards and 2 scores of his own. OM racked up 316 yards on the ground and only 231 via the forward pass.

Collins’s firing seems imminent and could happen while you are reading this sentence. Barrett Sallee has suggested that Georgia Tech go after Deion Sanders. (☉.☉) Please make this happen.

Eastern Michigan 30 Arizona State 21 - Herm Edwards is out at Arizona State after an embarrassing home loss to a previously 0-2 FCS team. It was not just the losses stacking up. Herm had some severe issues with following NCAA guidelines when it comes to recruiting. But seriously. Who is still afraid of the blind paraplegic kitten that is the NCAA? The real problem is that godawulf Emory Jones at quarterback while poor little Paul Tyson is wasting away on the bench! #PlayPaul

SEC

Texas A&M 17 Miami 9 - Jimbo Fishy benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson (10-20, 140 YDS, 1 TD) and the LSU transfer was less than spectacular. ‘Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke (21-41, 217 YDS) had a tough time finding open receivers but Miami still outgained TAMU 392 to 264. The ‘U’ missed two field goals (one blocked) and had two holding calls that stalled a drive with about three minutes left. A Miami receiver dropped a pass on 4th & 4 with about 30 seconds left to clinch the win for A&M.

LSU 31 Mississippi State 16 - I mentioned in the RBR pre-season predictions that I didn’t think MSU was ready to win in Def Valley at night when all is majicuh. MSU jumped out to a 13-0 advantage and even led 16-10 heading into the final frame. But as night fell, the Bayou Bengals scored the final 21 points for Brian “Don’t Call Me R.” Kelly’s first SEC win.

Georgia 48 South Carolina 7 - NEWS FLASH! Georgia is still good, SCar is still bad, and Spencer Rattler is still overrated.

SEC VS CUPCAKES

Alabama 63 UL Monroe 7 - The Crimson Tide set a school record for punt return yards in a game with 262. Alabama scored on a Will Anderson pick-six (the first score of his career), a Malachi Moore scoop-and-score (2nd career TD) on a Ja’Corey Brooks blocked punt, and a 68 yard punt return by Brian Branch (1st TD).

Arkansas 38 Missouri State 27 - It was another one of those delightful games-scheduled-years-ago-and-now-we-hired-your-ex-coach with Bobby Petrino returning to Fayetteville sans motorcycle or blonde bimbo. Arky had a big-time struggle against their fellow Ozarks dwellers. The Hogs lost fumbles on their second and third possessions - the latter of which happened on 1st & goal from the one. The two turnovers led to 10 points for Mizz State and they led 17-0 into the second quarter. Arky made a comeback and did not lead until Bryce Stephens returned a punt for 82 yards for a TD with 9 minutes to play. Drew Sanders: 5 solo, 7asst, 2.5 sacks, TFL.

Florida 31 South Florida 28 - The Gators also struggled with their cupcake (see, you have to remove the paper liner before you eat it). UF led 24-10 in the first half but USF regained the advantage 28-24 on the last play of the 3rd quarter. Bulls QB Gerry Bohanon was intercepted deep in his own end and Florida converted with a touchdown three plays later to take the lead. USF had one last drive in them and got down to the UF 19. However, a negative play pushed them back to the 31 and they missed a potential game-tying 49-yard field goal with 23 ticks to go.

Tennessee 63 Akron 6 - Nothing to see here. Move along.

Kentucky 31 Youngstown State 0 - A shutout win but UK QB Will Levis had two interceptions and a running back lost a fumble.

PSUEDO SEC

Vanderbilt 38 Northern Illinois 28 - After last week’s disappointing performance by QB Mike Wright, Vandy inserted AJ Swann (18-28, 255 YDS, 4 TD) as the starting QB this week and the team responded with a nice road win against a decent team. After trailing 28-14, VU scored 24 straight points for the win. ‘Dores WR Will Sheppard caught his nation leading sixth and seventh touchdown passes of the season.

Missouri 34 Abilene Christian 17 - All I have to say about this game is

RIVALRY RENEWAL

Oklahoma 49 Nebraska 14 - Okie quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns, along with 55 yards and a score on the ground. Running back Eric Gray added 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Sooners rubbed salt in that wound.

OTHER STUFF

Florida State 35 Louisville 31 - This was a wild back and forth game that could have gone either way. FSU is now 3-0. After BC this week, they face Wake, @NCSU, and Clemson that will show what they are really made of.

Wake Forest 37 Liberty 36 - Wake stopped a two-point conversion to hold off the upset-minded Flames.

Texas 41 UTSA 20 - Perhaps it was a Bama hangover, or maybe it was rat poison, or some combination therein, but UT struggled against the scrappy Roadrunners. It was 24-20 UT until Texas decided to just RTDB. Gee, we could have used that game plan back in the 2016 NC game, Sark.

Washington 39 Michigan State 28 - The Sparty Party is over before it began. UW scored the first 22 points of the game and did not look back. MSU scored two late garbage TDs against the scrubs to make it look closer than it was.

Iowa 27 Nevada 0 - Before you get all excited over the Hawkeyes, they were again gifted excellent field position in their scores. A poor punt and a pick gave Iowa the ball in Nevada’s end of the field and led to a quick 14-0 lead. Apparently, this made God very angry. Three seperate lightning delays halted this game a total of almost 4 hours. the final whistle went off at 1:39am CT.

Notre Dame 24 Cal 17 - It was a struggle for the Irish against a lower-tier PAC-12 team and they almost lost on a Hail Mary (see below).

Oregon 41 BYU 20 - The Coogs took a whupping form “Good Bo”.

Southern Cal 45 Fresno 17 - The bandwagon is filling up in South Central L.A.

Arizona 31 North Dakota State 28 - An FBS team FINALLY beats NDSU and it’s frickin’ Arizona???

LUCKIEST HAIL MARY OF THE WEEK

Appy better not celebrate too much. They almost lost to a crappy Troy team at home.

ALMOST HAIL MARY OF THE WEEK

This would have won the game for Cal.

FUNNIEST HAIL MARY OF THE WEEK

This was to end the first half. Everybody was okay.

WWSD?

In times like this, you need to ask yourself, What Would Saban Do?

[SIDE NOTE: Maybe I wrong but did that look like USA should have been flagged for illegal motion?]

KID BROTHER

Maryland 34 SMU 27 - Taulia Tagovailoa has the Terps at 3-0 after completing 17-of-23 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

DICK MOVE OF THE WEEK

You knew Oregon fans are a bunch of classless dickheads but chanting “F--- the Mormons” was over the line. The University of Oregon has apologized.

EASIEST PENALTY CALL OF THE WEEK

YOU HAD ONE JOB

I think this young man was a little confused. For some reason, this Abilene Christian punt returner took a fair catch at the half inch line. He even tiptoed the line so he would not go into the end zone.

NAMES OF THE WEEK

Akron WR Shocky Jacques-Louis and twin brother, Rocky Jacques-Louis, who plays linebacker at FIU.

UGLIEST UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

“It’s not that green that you can sit with.”

MOST CARTOONISH HELMETS OF THE WEEK (TIE)

Tulane and K-State vying for the hearts of 5-year olds.

COOLEST UNIS

I hate to say it but the FSU all-whites were pretty cool. (raysist?) Ole Miss went all-white too.

SHUT OUT OF THE WEEK

Kayshon Boutte has zero touchdowns through three games. He has 93 total yards on ten receptions. Shoulda transferred to Bama...

ODDEST BRAG OF THE WEEK

I have another number for the UCLA - Bruins who have played for Chip Kelly who were drafted in the first or second round of the NFL Draft: 0.

FBS VS FCS

For three straight weeks, at least one FCS team defeated a FBS. Southern Illinois’s win at Arizona State is the Salukis’ first victory in three games this season.

ENJOY THIS, BIG TEN

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie rushed 5 times for 6 yards. As a team, the Yeller Jackets averaged 1.6 ypc in a shutout loss to Ole Miss.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Jimbo Fishy is 8-1 all-time against Miami going back to his FSU days.

is 8-1 all-time against Miami going back to his FSU days. Through three games, Kansas, yes I said KANSAS, is second in the nation in scoring average at 53.0 ppg. Michigan (55.3) is ahead of them but they have played three of the worst teams in FBS (Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn). KU has played and beaten Tennessee Tech, @ West Virginia, @ Houston.

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Appy State had the fans. They had the excitement. They had GameDay in town! And they had the rat poison. The Mountaineers came within an eyelash of losing to Troy.

But a little editorial here: GameDay coming to town is the WORST thing that could happen to the city of Boone. It really is a cool little college town in the mountains. However, now they have been exposed to the world. Just like cities in Montana and Idaho, and especially neighboring Asheville, the a-holes will start descending and ruin it. Now, if you would be so kind as to terminate your ambulation across my St. Augustine.

STANDINGS:

** For the first time since 2016, GD is headed to Knoxville to see the Vols demolish the Gators.

ADOPT-A-TEAM NOMINATIONS

Both of our two potential adoptees played pretty bad this weekend. They are...

ON PROBATION:

Appy State (2-1) - The Mountaineers ate a heaping spoonful of rat poison and needed a miracle finish to put away a poor Troy team. Next they host James Madison (+7.5).

WE ARE MARSHALL! (2-1) - The Thundering Herd may have gotten a little too big for their britches and got beat by Bowling Green in overtime 34-31. Now, they head to Troy (+3.5) for a game aired only on NFL Network.

NOMINATION:

I am thinking Kansas (3-0!) might need to be added to the Adoption list. Anyone who beats Dana Holgorsen in their house is okay with me. QB Jalon Daniels threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 more in a 48-30 win at Houston.

(3-0!) might need to be added to the Adoption list. Anyone who beats Dana Holgorsen in their house is okay with me. QB Jalon Daniels threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 more in a 48-30 win at Houston. Tulane 17 Kansas State 10 - The surprising Green Wave are 3-0 with a big road win against the B12 program. As a 14 point underdog, ESPN called the game a “final tune up” for K-State before they face Oklahoma.

COUSINS

Troy (1-2) - The Trojans almost pulled off the upset at Appalachian State 28-32. Marshall (-3.5) comes a-callin’.

(1-2) - The Trojans almost pulled off the upset at Appalachian State 28-32. Marshall (-3.5) comes a-callin’. South Alabama (2-1) - The Jags had UCLA on the ropes but an idiotic fake field goal (above) sank their ship 31-32. The Bruins would drive the other way for a game-winning field goal at the buzzer in what would have been a program-changing win for USA. They now welcome Louisiana Tech (+13.5) to Mobile.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO KEEPS TOOTH FLOSS ON THE CORNER OF HIS SINK FOR FUTURE USE

UAB (2-1) - The Dragons took down visiting Georgia Southern 35-21. It’s kinda odd to have a bye week so early in the season but oo-ab has one this week.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Army (1-2) - The Black Knights pounded Villanova 49-10. They get this weekend off for some R&R.

(1-2) - The Black Knights pounded Villanova 49-10. They get this weekend off for some R&R. Navy (0-2) - The Midshipmen took an early-season leave of absence. They head to East Carolina (-17) for a likely L on Saturday.

(0-2) - The Midshipmen took an early-season leave of absence. They head to East Carolina (-17) for a likely L on Saturday. Air Force (2-1) - The Falcons got upset by Wyoming 17-14 in a Mountain West opener on Friday night. Woeful Nevada (+25) cometh.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

[ED.NOTE: Sorry, TAMU was left out last week. They are in deep endangerment.]

Eliminated: Boston College, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisky, Northwestern, West Virginia, Oregon, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Mizzou, Vandy, all non-Power 5 incl. Houston, Cincinnati. NEW: AUBURN!, South Carolina, Cal, Texas Tech, Kansas State

Premature Elimination: Oregon State, Washington State, Washington, Rutgers, Kansas, Duke, Syracuse, Minnie. NEW: Indiana.

Endangered: Utah, LSU, FSU, Baylor, Texas, Pitt, TAMU, Florida. NEW: Sparty, BYU, Miami-FL, UCLA, Missy State.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - Clemson is still hanging around with their terrible Ukulele.

- Clemson is still hanging around with their terrible Ukulele. Big 12 - Could see some upsets this week? Baylor @ Iowa State (-2.5), Texas (-6) @ Texas Tech, Kansas State @ Oklahoma (-13).

- Could see some upsets this week? Baylor @ Iowa State (-2.5), Texas (-6) @ Texas Tech, Kansas State @ Oklahoma (-13). Big Ten - Minnesota is the only unbeaten team in the B1G West. Sparty is the only team with a loss in the B1G East.

- Minnesota is the only unbeaten team in the B1G West. Sparty is the only team with a loss in the B1G East. PAC-12 - When does bouncey ball season begin?

- When does bouncey ball season begin? SEC - Lotsa teams still alive.

- Lotsa teams still alive. Indies - BYU takes it on the chin in Oregon and may have killed their chances.

- BYU takes it on the chin in Oregon and may have killed their chances. Non-Power 5 - James Madison, maybe?!?!1?!

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

We are still in the stupid stage of rankings. Below a reminder of the preseason rankings with current records in parentheses:

Alabama (3-0) Ohio State (3-0) Georgia (3-0) Clemson (3-0) Notre Dame (1-2) Texas A&M (2-1) Utah (2-1) Michigan (3-0) Oklahoma (3-0) Baylor (2-1) Oregon (2-1) Oklahoma State (3-0) NC State (3-0) Southern Cal (3-0) Michigan State (2-1) Miami (2-1) Pitt (2-1) Wisconsin (2-1) Arkansas (3-0) Kentucky (3-0) Ole Miss (3-0) Wake Forest (3-0) Cincinnati (2-1) Houston (1-2) BYU (2-1)

Preaseason unranked and still undefeated: Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida St., Indiana, Iowa St., James Madison, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon St., Penn St., Rutgers, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee, Tulane, UCLA, Washington, Washington St.

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 130 FBS teams, only 33 are still undefeated after three weeks.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

Hawaii WINS! Hawaii WINS! Hawaii WINS! But just barely. It was 24-14 over little FCS school Duquesne (1-3) who traveled all the way from Western Pennsylvania to be there. Charlotte also got their first win by beating Georgia State (0-3).

Buffalo, the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State are all 0-3. Hmm. Is there a pattern here? Colorado is the only winless Power-5 team.

New Mexico State (0-4) takes a commanding lead for a run at the Triple Golden Sombrero of 0-12.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to the UGA-doubters. As hard as it is to admit, Georgia is the best team in the nation right now. And they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Despite losing so many players to the NFL Draft, Kirby’s crew has reloaded - especially on defense.

In three games, the Bulldogs have defended 32 drives. From those drives, they have forced 18 punts and 6 turnovers. On 4 occasions, the opponents gave it over on downs. Georgia has allowed all of one touchdown and one field goal. The other possessions were teams running out of time at the end of a half.

HEISMAN HYPE

Why not Jalon Daniels (+6000)? Learn the name.

ODDS

Below are the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines.

QB C.J. Stroud (JR, Ohio State) +220 to +350 to +260 to +200 QB Caleb Williams (Soph, Southern Cal) +700 to +600 to +320 to +300 QB Bryce Young (JR, Alabama) from +400 to +300 to +340 to +400 QB Stetson Bennett XIV (8th YR SR, UGA) from ??? to +1800 to +1400 to +1200 QB JJ McCarthy (Soph, Michigan) eye-roll; from ??? to +3000 to +2000 (7th to 5th) QB Dillon Gabriel (SR, Okie) from ??? to +2800 to +2000 EDGE Will Anderson (JR, Alabama) +1600 to +2000 to +2200 to +3000 (5th to 7th) RB Bijan Robinson (JR, Texas) +2200 to +2800 to +4000 to +3000 RB Jahmyr Gibbs (JR, Alabama) +3000 to +3000 to +3500 to +4000 QB Hendon Hooker (5-SR, Tennessee) +4000

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

The Heisman race has gotten very murky.

Despite the big win over ULM, Bryce was not great. He threw two picks and seemed to be hesitant at times. And this was against ULM if I didn’t mention that.

was not great. He threw two picks and seemed to be hesitant at times. And this was against ULM if I didn’t mention that. Stroud has some right purty numbers but he ain’t played nobody, PAAWWWWLLLL. He wasn’t spectacular against Notre Dame and the Irish have proved to be overrated practice dummies. The other two games were Arky Lite and Toledo.

has some right purty numbers but he ain’t played nobody, PAAWWWWLLLL. He wasn’t spectacular against Notre Dame and the Irish have proved to be overrated practice dummies. The other two games were Arky Lite and Toledo. In that same boat is Caleb Williams . But Lawd the media is hyping him and Lincoln Riley like they just went back in time and beat the 1985 Chicago Bears.

. But Lawd the media is hyping him and like they just went back in time and beat the 1985 Chicago Bears. I hate to say it but this feels like one of those years where some no-chance-in-the-NFL clod like 8th year senior Stetson MF Bennett XXVII wins. If it wasn’t for Mark Emmert’s stupid bonus covid year of eligibility idea, UGA would be going with JAG Carson Beck and Bennett would be working at one of his daddy’s pharmacies.

THE SICK REPORT

Fresno quarterback Jake Haener was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain during the third quarter of the game with Southern Cal. Diagnosis was a high ankle sprain. He is a legit NFL prospect.

was carted off the field with a high ankle sprain during the third quarter of the game with Southern Cal. Diagnosis was a high ankle sprain. He is a legit NFL prospect. Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman and running back Jabari Small statuses are rather murky after both left the Vols’ 63-6 win over Akron early on with injuries and did not return. Head coach Josh Heupel ain’t talking.

and running back statuses are rather murky after both left the Vols’ 63-6 win over Akron early on with injuries and did not return. Head coach ain’t talking. Miami was without leading receiver Xavier Restrepo (11 REC, 172 YDS, 1 TD in 2 games) for the TAMU game and his absesne was glaring. He is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury.

R.I.P.

Former Baylor and Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss died at age 71. Fun fact: Morriss played center for the Patriots next to legendary Tide guard John Hannah during the Hall of Famers last two NFL seasons.

DRAMA

In a move that was nothing more than a bit of housekeeping, the SEC directed Georgia and Tennessee to cancel upcoming home-and-home series with Oklahoma since the Sooners will be joining the SEC. Both series were arranged long before any thoughts of Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC came to fruition. Even still, the Twitter-verse went absolutely bonkers over the news thinking that the two Big 12 teams might make an early exit and join the conference sooner than the scheduled 2025 season. However, that is not the case.

Georgia was scheduled to begin a home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in Norman in 2023. The return game in Athens was not set until the 2031 season. Tennessee and Oklahoma’s H&H were set for 2024 and a future date TBD after the expansion (originally, it was 2020 but the Captain Trips caused a postponement). Thus, there is no need for those games as OOC.

UGA must have been ecstatic to miss playing Okie next year because they almost instantly found a replacement in big bad Ball State. This means the Bulldogs OOC schedule will be Ball State, UT-Martin, UAB, and Georgia Tech. The Sooners have arranged a tag-in from SMU. Tennessee is still looking for a team to fill their 2024 open slot.

Texas’s return game to Tuscaloosa next season will go on as planned. Alabama-Oklahoma in 2032-33 and other like games around the SEC are also off the books as OOC games as well. In short, nothing to see here. Move along.

MORE DRAMA

ESPN reported that “the NCAA has instructed college football programs to remove the names of any student-athletes who entered the transfer portal since the new portal windows went into effect on Aug. 31.” The short version is guys can’t enter the quitter hole until December. However, a head coach fired midseason would allow for an immediate 30-day period to enter the portal.

During the game in which Houston was getting their backsides kicked by Kansas, two Cougars wide receivers (shocking, I know) got into a fight on the sideline. According to ESPN: “With 11:45 left in the third quarter, after a Houston penalty, wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV approached Sam Brown Jr. , also a wide receiver, on the sidelines, shoving him to ground as Brown grabbed Manjack’s facemask. Teammates and staff rushed to break up the fracas.” The fathers of both these players have asked their sons to change their names. FTR, Manjack is white and Brown is black. Dickhead head coach Dana Holgorsen said the two “hugged it out” and everything is hunky-dory. Hmmm. WWSD?

approached , also a wide receiver, on the sidelines, shoving him to ground as Brown grabbed Manjack’s facemask. Teammates and staff rushed to break up the fracas.” The fathers of both these players have asked their sons to change their names. FTR, Manjack is white and Brown is black. Dickhead head coach said the two “hugged it out” and everything is hunky-dory. Hmmm. WWSD? Second-leading receiver Evan Stewart, wide receiver Chris Marshall, defensive backs Denver Harris and Deyon Bouie were suspended from the Aggies game with Miami due to the dreaded “violation of team rules”. All four are true freshmen from Jimbo Fishy’s infamous allegedly bought 2022 recruiting class. File this one away for later.

KOACHES KORNER

Two head coaches have been fired so far. Have you noticed how lately schools seem to always make the interim coach a non-coordinator who is a minority? It’s like these colleges are trying to check a box off a list. “Well, dagumit. We gave him a shot.” Nebraska promoted WR coach Mickey Joseph who is black. Arizona State moved up RB coach Shaun Aguano who is from Hawaii. And not like Magnum P.I. from Hawaii. He is Tua from Hawaii.

who is black. Arizona State moved up RB coach who is from Hawaii. And not like from Hawaii. He is from Hawaii. The week after beating Pitt, Tennessee gave head coach Josh Heupel a $1 million raise that takes his salary to $5 million annually. They also extended him through the 2027 season. Imagine if Panthers QB Sedon Klovis had not gotten hurt in the first half of their game...

a $1 million raise that takes his salary to $5 million annually. They also extended him through the 2027 season. Imagine if Panthers QB had not gotten hurt in the first half of their game... Urban Meyer has a Russian flag on his social media profiles.

has a Russian flag on his social media profiles. When Fat F*** Phil Fulmer was young, his mother told him he should always be the bigger person.

TEEVEE

Well, here we go. CBS wastes no time picking the first of several Bama games. At least it’s not Gus/Platt.

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big Hawaii-New Mexico State showdown, you can find the details here.)

Thursday, September 22

West Virginia (-3) at Virginia Tech 6:30/7:30 ESPN - Big East reunion has two hurting programs that need a win.

Coastal Carolina (-2.5) at Georgia State 6:30/7:30 ESPNU - Take the underdog before the line moves!

Friday, September 23

Virginia at Syracuse (-10) 6pm/7pm ESPN - too much orange.

Nevada at Air Force (-25) 7pm/8pm FS1 - AFA needs bounce back.

Boise (-16) at UTEP 8pm/9pm CBSSN

Saturday, September 24

SEC

Kent State at Georgia (-44.5) 11am/noon SECN - It’ll be a massacre. Too soon?

Missouri at Auburn (-7) 11am/noon ESPN - Hopefully after Aubie wins big, they give Harsin an extension. Isn’t that what they usually do?

Bowling Green at Mississippi State (-30) 11am/noon SECN

* Florida at Tennessee (-11) 2:30/3:30 CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss (-19.5) 3pm/4pm SECN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky (-25.5) 6pm/7pm ESPN2 -

* Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2) 6pm/7pm ESPN - Played in JerryWorld

New Mexico at LSU (-29.5) 6:30/7:30 SECN+ - Thanks for the cupcake, O!

Charlotte at South Carolina (-23) 6:30/7:30 ESPNU - Hangover?

UPSET ALERTS

Clemson (-7) at Wake Forest 11am/noon ABC

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-13) 7pm/8pm FOX

Southern Cal (-6.5) at Oregon State 8:30/9:30 PAC12

SORRY, NOT A BASKETBALL GAME

Duke at Kansas (-9) 11am/noon FS1

SLEEPY TIME

Wyoming at BYU (-22) 9:15/10:15 ESPN2

Utah (-15) at Arizona State 9:30/10:30 ESPN - Utes big.

Stanford at Washington (-12.5) 9:30/10:30 FS1

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

Pray that Saban never gives you this look. LOL

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 132 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 69 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 46 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 42 5 Nick Saban 27 277 67 - 6 Mack Brown 33 262 134 -15 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -20 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -22 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -39 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -41



UNC had a bye week. Mack Brown falls back a game.

#ALABAMA

Great to hear from Eli Gold on the Alabama pregame show on @UA_CTSN. Says he’s not sick, but he’s got bad orthopedic issues that prevent him from getting around as well as he’d like. He said he finally needed to “get it taken care of”, and he “will be back”. — Brooks Carter (@BrooksACarter) September 10, 2022

Khyree Jackson has pretty much faded out of the cornerback position battle but he is a key member of special teams. On Saturday he sprained his ankle on Brian Branch’s punt return for a touchdown.

has pretty much faded out of the cornerback position battle but he is a key member of special teams. On Saturday he sprained his ankle on Brian Branch’s punt return for a touchdown. JoJo Earle has not practiced since the beginning of camp because of a Jones fracture in his foot. Saban initially projected Earle to return on Oct. 1, but on Monday he would not commit to a return date. “Hopefully he’s going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week,” Saban said. “But that’s a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.” Saban also mentioned “Well, JoJo is our starting punt returner...” It seems Bama will be okay in that department.

has not practiced since the beginning of camp because of a Jones fracture in his foot. Saban initially projected Earle to return on Oct. 1, but on Monday he would not commit to a return date. “Hopefully he’s going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week,” Saban said. “But that’s a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.” Saban also mentioned “Well, JoJo is our starting punt returner...” It seems Bama will be okay in that department. Saturday’s win over ULM was the ninth game under Saban that the Tide scored on offense, defense, and special teams. Man, I miss those Minkah defenses.

GAME 4: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET, SEC NETWORK

Vanderbilt has not had a win over a big-time team this season but they are much improved. Their victory at N. Illinois last Saturday probably would have been a loss in previous seasons.

This is Year 2 in Nashville under former Vandy fullback Clark Lea. The Commodores were a miserable 2-10 last season and have not had a winning season since James Franklin’s last year in 2013.

T-town forecast calls for a high of 89° and Sunny skies, but the sun will dip below the west stands of Bryant-Denny. Low will drop down to 66°.

TV Announcers: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.

Alabama Radio can be heard across Alabama and surrounding states.

It might surprise you to know that Vandy is the fifth most common opponent of the Crimson Tide. Though many of the games were back in the leather helmet era. With 84 games, they trail only Missy State (106), fUT (104), Aubie (86), and LSU (86) as a Tide opponent. This is only the fourth time Saban has faced the ‘Dores as head coach of Alabama.

Bama holds a 62-18-4 advantage over Vanderbilt and has not fallen to them since 1984. Were you there?

The line provided by DraftKings had Bama opening as a -41 favorite but it has already dropped one point to -40. Jump on it quick! The Over/Under has fallen too from 59 to 57.5.

