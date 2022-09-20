Jumbo Package: Nick Saban offers injury updates, Jalen Hurts dominates on MNF

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban held his usual Monday press conference yesterday, and expressed his appreciation for the way the team competed in the game on Saturday. Some other topics:

“Hopefully, (Earle) is going to start doing some dry-land running and things this week,” Saban said. “But that’s a medical decision. So when he gets back, I don’t know for sure, can’t comment on. I’m hoping sometime soon, but I don’t know when that might be.”

— Saban liked Tyler Steen’s hands, athleticism and experience when they saw his tape at Vanderbilt when he entered the transfer portal. — Will Anderson’s energy is infectious. He saw the kind of reaction teammates gave when he scored the touchdown Saturday. — Cornerback Khyree Jackson sprained his ankle on the punt return TD from Brian Branch. — Tempo offense has been effective, Saban said. They work a lot on it and takes preparation. Bryce Young likes it a lot, Saban said. They need to continue to make it an asset moving forward.

Grab a tissue before reading about Will Reichard and where he has drawn his motivation to be great.

Gary Reichard was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2016. He died at age 53 that March 28 when his son was in ninth grade. “He was my kicking coach. He was my soccer coach,” Will Reichard said. “I definitely wouldn’t be here without him at all. We would go to the field every weekend just like most dads with sons do. But he took it to a whole other level.” One way he coped with the loss was riding the family’s golf cart a mile to the high school and spending hours launching kick after kick on a lonely field. Now, he pays tribute after every kick and still goes through the same pregame routine. “The pregame is always really special to him,” said Reichard’s mother, Dana. “He goes through that and thinks about his dad.”

Alex Scarbrough is still in wait-and-see mode on Alabama’s progress, as most of us are.

All was not solved in a 63-7 thrashing of Louisiana-Monroe. But then again, what can the Tide really prove playing a cupcake opponent at home? The checklist remains the same as it was post-Texas: fix the offensive line, find playmakers at receiver and cut down on mental mistakes. With a home game against Vanderbilt next week, Alabama has another week to make corrections before it goes on the road to Arkansas.

Last, after Tua Tagovailoa shocked everyone with his performance and Mac Jones led a workmanlike victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jalen Hurts put on a show last night.

Final tally: 26/31 for 333 yards and a touchdown, plus 11 carries for 57 yards and two more touchdowns. That’ll do, Jalen. Irv Smith also caught a touchdown for the opposing Vikings.

