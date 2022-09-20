NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time! Despondency Edition — Auburn 12, Penn State 41

This past Saturday, there was a fairly important game on the Plains. It was a test of how competitive Auburn could be against a stacked Penn State team; how athletic it was next to one of America’s strongest and fastest teams; how far Bryan Harsin had brought the program; how much the ferocious environment at Jordan-Hare Stadium could affect one of America’s worst road coaches.

And by every quantifiable metric, Auburn failed. Miserably. Bryan Harsin failed. Miserably.

You’ve probably never seen an Auburn team outclassed that physically, that thoroughly unprepared or outcoached, or one that was so utterly apathetic. But at least Auburn is lacking talent! And, what talent was on the roster was simply not being used. Tank got nine carries all game — just two in the second half. Calzada is sitting on the bench, the only demonstrable SEC-ish starter the Barn has on the roster. And on and on.

41-12 was your final. But don’t look for that information on Auburn’s twitter page. They posted the final score, then pulled it down. The last update AU gives fans is a 31-6 deficit entering the 4th. It would get worse. It did get worse.

Please enjoy this special edition of Meltdown. There’s not too much that’s spicy in here, not like you’d find at a Texas school, for instance. But there are still some naughty words sprinkled in here and there.

But above all, we have pain. Pain and the certain knowledge that while no one wants the job, Potato Gus simply isn’t the man to get it done. And such despondency is worth more to me than all the profanity-laced tirades that Auburn can muster.

The Auburn band is still in the stadium playing. I assume they'll stay and play for as long as Penn State's band stays and plays, and will not let them take over the stadium completely. pic.twitter.com/os37KxhSXa — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) September 17, 2022

At least the band director had a game plan. Have you guys ever seen AU look this bad??? I realize the talent is not what AU is accustomed to BUT…WILL HARSIN SURVIVE THE SEASON AND MORE IMPORTANTLY…DOES HE CARE? Grab the 5 biggest people from the stand and have them play O Line Is it 2012? I considered going onto the field and kicking Bryan Harsin in the nuts Please turn off comments Bet he wondering when the big sky conference games start Is anyone else ashamed? Fuck this o line every single one of you suck I will pay a reporter $50 american dollars via Venmo or Cashapp or whatever, to simply ask him “Do you know what you’re doing?” This should get meme’d unless people feel bad for us Bryan Harsin looks like he should be making pro second amendment videos from the drivers seat of his truck We gotta give Harsin credit where credit is due. He’s aligned the Auburn fan base, boosters, media, and students for the first time in 20 years! Auburn literally paid Cam Newton when it was illegal and now it’s legal and can’t find a QB for shit Is it time we look into the fact that someone at Auburn sold their soul to the devil for 2010? That was the worst home performance I have seen out of an Auburn football team since A&M in 2012 There is no coming back from this You don’t sell your program as a hard-nosed, blue-collar, takes the stair kinda program & then get punked at home week 3 Lol Soooo who’s going to start the Urban Meyers rumors or is it too soon Saddest little village on the plains. If I fed my dog paper he’d shite out a better gameplan Wait until next year… It’s going to get worse. We are still paying our karmic debts for the Prayer at Jordan-Hare and the Kick Six Did we not use a ball in practice during the offseason?

I’m gonna start doing meth

> Think it will help? I may try it too. Lol disband the team for my sanity FieldGoalU IM ACTUALLY GOING TO START WATCHING GEORGIA NOW IM OFFICIALLY DONE WITH THIS TRASH If Auburn is going to do this, they need to serve beer in JHS. This is cruel sober. Auburn: but our stadium environment!!!

PSU’s 3rd string QB: taking reps We have to be the only team in America that can’t scheme easy pass completions to our WRs. I’m not even gonna lie, I can’t really tell much difference in the offense from the previous coach. We are putrid. We’re not winning another game this season. I’m calling it now. We are so mediocre all I can do is sit back, face palm, and chuckle to myself I really thought the orange facemasks would give us the spark we needed. RUN THE FUCKING BALL WITH BIGSBY! WE AREN’T A TEAM THAT SUCCEEDS PASSING THE BALL. I don’t know a better runningback who doesn’t get his touches. For the love of God man. Reminder that Auburn has turned the ball over in 13 of 16 games under Bryan Harsin, including five multi-turnover games Is “that” ABSOLUTE SMOKESHOW Harsin was accused of having a “fling” with still @ AU…Could be a recruiting tool...Never mind, Hugh Freeze already tried that route I think.... I am so Happy we got rid of Gus. Who gives a shit about 11-2 let’s dig in, man up and go 6-5? ‘We’ll See’ isn’t a Game Plan. I hate you I’m a bit worried about our 2 quarterback system. Let’s go with the one that doesn’t trip our running backs. I have a sheepskin from AU, interloper. You don’t. It also means you believe in voodoo or which craft, seeing that I hold sway over AU’s success with my presence. On the bright side for Bryan Harsin, being a mediocre Auburn coach under constant threat of getting fired is path to being elected to the senate. There was a time in my life where my Saturdays in the fall revolved around Auburn Football. I would never miss a game, especially a home game. The false hope of consistency and failed expectations in the program have basically made me not give a shite. I’m going dove hunting next weekend. Y’all have fun. I have to take the blame for this one guys, I did not wear my Bo Jackson jersey this afternoon. Now approaching 64, blessed to retire early I am getting the same vibe as you. Just not worth it especially considering the investment in $$$. To much more to life. It’s sort of a Sophie’s choice. AU would probably win more with Nix but he might win enough to save Harsin’s job. Tough call. I always knew you were a village drunk.