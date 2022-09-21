Roll Bama Roll Tailgate: Super Easy Egg Salad Recipe - A Southern Staple

The contributors at RBR were asked to do some of their favorite tailgate recipes. Brent brought you his Longhorn Meatloaf and Erik introduced you to his Brandon Chicken’s Chicken Birria Tacos. While those are some excellent dishes, I promise to go a little easier on those of us who were not blessed with the most expansive of culinary skills.

The ingredients are probably already in your kitchen:

6 to 8 hard-boiled eggs

1/4 cup Sweet Pickle Relish

1/4 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper

1/2 cup Mayonnaise - I am an ardent devotee of Duke’s Mayonnaise and I highly recommend their products!

Boil eggs - If your most advanced cooking involves a toaster and Pop-Tarts, check this site for instructions. Peel eggs (make sure to get all shell fragments) and chop those suckers up. You may also want to mash them up with a fork. Add the relish, salt, and pepper and give the whole shebang a quick stir. Add the mayo and gently stir everything together until well combined. If it is too dry, add a little more mayo but not too much.

And that is it! The great thing about egg salad is once you learn how to do it, you can experiment with ingredients.