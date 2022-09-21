Jalen Hale is the second big-time Texas prospect to commit to Alabama this week. He made his announcement Wednesday.

“To me, I look at Bama as ‘Receiver U,’” Hale previously told on3.com. “They told me that I would be a fit in the offense. I see myself benefiting in that offense...”

Hale is a 4-star wide receiver ranked No. 55 overall by the 247sports Composite rankings. He is 6-2, 175-185 pounds and resides in Longview, TX.

Wiry strong with good run-after-catch strength. Displays excellent body control and core strength that shine in the air and via contact balance. Fluid mover whose movement patterns aid that balance. Shows great timing and concentration skills, whether on contested throws or tracking deep balls. Particularly dangerous coming back to the ball, whether by design or on underthrown passes. Displays helpful bailout ability for his quarterback. Strong production in sophomore and junior seasons has continued through first half of senior campaign. Shows short-to-intermediate consistency and big-play juice. ~ 247sports.com

As you can see from his highlight reel, he had 50 catches for 1,154 yards (23.1 ypr) and 14 touchdowns in 2021. In four games so far this season, he has 14 grabs for 290 yards (20.7 ypr) and four touchdowns. Hale reportedly runs a 10.56-second 100-meter dash.

Hale picked Alabama over Texas, Texas A&M, and Georgia. Holmon Wiggins is credited with this commitment.

#RollTide #NSD23