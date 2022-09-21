 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 Football Schedule Announced

It is never too early to start planning for next year’s games.

By CB969
NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama
Kool-Aid McKinstry will be a junior in 2023.
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, the SEC unveiled its entire 2023 schedule for all 14 teams. The out-of-conference slate includes a return trip from the Texas Longhorns and a rare trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls.

In the SEC, Alabama is assigned a road game against the Kentucky Wildcats as the rotating cross-division opponent. Unlike this season, the Ole Miss Rebels return to their usual spot as an early season foe.

The traditional game with the Tennessee Volunteers is locked in on the Third Saturday in October. LSU is the first game of November and Auburn is the last.

Game times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.

2023 Alabama football schedule

  • Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee
  • Sept. 9 vs. Texas
  • Sept. 16 at South Florida
  • Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss
  • Sept. 30 at Mississippi State
  • Oct. 7 at Texas A&M
  • Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas
  • Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee
  • Oct. 28 bye
  • Nov. 4 vs. LSU
  • Nov. 11 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 18 Chattanooga
  • Nov. 25 at Auburn

