Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 Football Schedule Announced

On Tuesday night, the SEC unveiled its entire 2023 schedule for all 14 teams. The out-of-conference slate includes a return trip from the Texas Longhorns and a rare trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls.

In the SEC, Alabama is assigned a road game against the Kentucky Wildcats as the rotating cross-division opponent. Unlike this season, the Ole Miss Rebels return to their usual spot as an early season foe.

The traditional game with the Tennessee Volunteers is locked in on the Third Saturday in October. LSU is the first game of November and Auburn is the last.

Game times and TV networks will be announced at a later date.

2023 Alabama football schedule