Believe Like I Believe R10:

Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve officially fallen into fall, so shuffle through the leaves of your dusty LPs, CDs, or maybe more modern music-making method and drop a few song titles in the comments below please. You know, like this...
- Miracles by Jefferson Starship
- Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue by the Ramones
- Golden Lights by The Smiths
- Live This Wild by Lil Mosey
- State of Emergency by Stiff Little Fingers
- Down In the Tube Station At Midnight by The Jam
- Highway Patrolman by Bruce Springsteen
- Big River by Johnny Cash
- You Really Got Me by The Kinks
- He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands by The Nields
Bonus: Drowning Man by U2
