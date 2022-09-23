 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Believe Like I Believe R10:

We could exist on the stars...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
It was so easy...
Inside the Rock Era

Happy Friday, everyone. We’ve officially fallen into fall, so shuffle through the leaves of your dusty LPs, CDs, or maybe more modern music-making method and drop a few song titles in the comments below please. You know, like this...

  1. Miracles by Jefferson Starship
  2. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue by the Ramones
  3. Golden Lights by The Smiths
  4. Live This Wild by Lil Mosey
  5. State of Emergency by Stiff Little Fingers
  6. Down In the Tube Station At Midnight by The Jam
  7. Highway Patrolman by Bruce Springsteen
  8. Big River by Johnny Cash
  9. You Really Got Me by The Kinks
  10. He’s Got the Whole World In His Hands by The Nields

Bonus: Drowning Man by U2

