Once the college football season got going, recruiting slowed down a bit. This week, it has amped back up again. Bama picked up two commitments in DE Jordan Renaud and WR Jalen Hale. This Saturday is the first of four SEC home games for the Crimson Tide. The Vanderbilt game is just important on the field as it is in the stands and on-campus. Two of the biggest remaining Alabama targets for 2023 will be on unofficial visits.

THE PACKAGE DEAL

Two defenders from Carver HS in Montgomery will be in town. They fully intend to sign with the same school. Not a program in the nation would turn down this duo, but they have pared their choices down to Alabama, Georgia (OV in June), Florida, Ohio State, and Auburn.

5-star DT James Smith , #14 overall

, #14 overall 5-star EDGE Jaquavious “Qua” Russaw, #26 overall

COMMITS

A few committed recruits will be a the game, hopefully convincing the above guys of where they need to be.

OL commit Wilkin Formby

DL commit Hunter Osborne

S commit Brayson Hubbard

2024 CB commit Jaylen Mbakwe

2024 WR commit Perry Thompson

HOOPS

Nate Oats will be at it too with two basketball Official Visitors

4-star SF Kaden Cooper - Class of 2023 #42 overall, 6-5 / 180 from Ada, OK. Alabama will be his third OV after Kansas and LSU.

- Class of 2023 #42 overall, 6-5 / 180 from Ada, OK. Alabama will be his third OV after Kansas and LSU. 4-star PF Aiden Sherrell - Class of 2024 #30 overall, 6-8 / 200 originally from Norcross, GA. He has a long list of schools he is considering but Bama is his first OV.

TEXAS A&M

A ticket to the Alabama-Texas A&M game (Oct. 8) will be the highest demand ticket of the year. If you don’t have one by now or don’t have a couple of thousand dollars to spend on one, forget it. Another way to get in, will be as a 5-star recruit. The following blue-chippers are planning to be in T-town for the big game as Official Visitors.

5-star EDGE Keon Keeley from Tampa, FL #8 overall - Alabama may have the edge over Florida and Ohio State.

from Tampa, FL #8 overall - Alabama may have the edge over Florida and Ohio State. 5-star CB Cormani McClain from Lakeland, FL #2 overall - Probably Florida but Bama has a shot.

from Lakeland, FL #2 overall - Probably Florida but Bama has a shot. 5-star TE Duce Robinson from Phoenix, AZ #20 overall - Southern Cal likely.

Also on campus for Bama-TAMU will be 4-star DL and Florida commit Kelby Collins. He will be in an unofficial capacity.

The big problem with these visits on this weekend is that Nick Saban and staff are little busy with other duties as you can imagine. This is the main reason Saban likes to have his classes tied up by the end of summer. And for what it is worth, he does have the class sewn up pretty well. The 23 commitments he now has is a very good class. The rest of it is just gravy. Hopefully, he can get some of these guys to postpone until December.