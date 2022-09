Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and early games open thread

Wake up everyone! Alabama plays Vanderbilt later tonight, and we have you covered here with how to watch the game.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Vanderbilt Commodores

6:30 PM CT

SEC Network

Alabama is favored by 40.5 points with an OU of 58.5 according to the Draftkings sportsbook.

While you wait, there are plenty of solid games across the CFB landscape to keep you entertained all day. Clemson vs Wake Forest could be a fun ACC battle this morning, and Missouri/Auburn could be really boring, or stupidly entertaining.

The big 2:30 CBS game is Florida-Tennessee in an SEC East showdown.