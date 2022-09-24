Alabama Crimson Tide vs Vanderbilt Commodores Thread

Conference play gets under way.

GAME 4: Saturday, September 24, 2022

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET, SEC NETWORK

Vanderbilt has already topped the predicted win total set by Las Vegas bookmakers in the preseason of 2.5.

This is Year 2 in Nashville under former Vandy fullback Clark Lea. The Commodores were a miserable 2-10 last season and have not had a winning season since James Franklin’s last year in Nashville in 2013.

T-town forecast calls for a high of 88° and Sunny skies, but the sun will dip below the west stands of Bryant-Denny by kickoff. Low will drop down to 66°.

TV Announcers: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers with Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.

Alabama Radio can be heard across Alabama and surrounding states.

Bama holds a 62-18-4 advantage over Vanderbilt and has not fallen to them since 1984. Were you there?

The line provided by DraftKings has seen some movement. It opened at Bama as a -41 favorite then dropped to -39.5. It has now settled at -40.5. The Over/Under has fallen too from 59 to 57.5 and back up to 58.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

