Four-star guard Davin Cosby Jr. commits to Alabama

We interrupt your college football Saturday to bring you some great news for Tide Hoops, as Davin Cosby Jr. has committed to Nate Oats and company.

Breaking: 2023 four-star Davin Cosby Jr. has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Recruits.



"I chose Alabama because it felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus."



Story: https://t.co/6179bKaXEM pic.twitter.com/FSBsxw4yBr — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 24, 2022

The 4-star swingman becomes the third member of the 2023 class, joining 4-star forward, Sam Walters, and 3-star combo guard, R.J. Johnson, as commitments for Oats’ fifth recruiting class. The 6’5 product out of Raleigh, North Carolina chose Alabama over fellow finalists Virginia, Wake Forest, and NC State.

Cosby is your typical Oats player - he’s long and can shoot. He averaged 23 PPG his junior season for Benedictine before transferring to Word of God Christian Academy over the summer. He’s a prototypical two-guard, capable of defending out on the perimeter and using his body control to get into the paint on the offensive end. But it’s Cosby’s shooting that has caught the eyes of many coaches across the country. Check it out for yourself:

With just over a month left before Alabama tips-off the 2022-23 hoops season, Nate Oats and his ace recruiters, Bryan Hodgson and Antoine Pettway, continue to get it done out on the trail.