Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

Alabama 55, Vanberbilt 3

By Josh Chatham
Vanderbilt v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

That was a good, workmanlike victory.

The defense almost completely choked out the Vanderbilt offense, and the passing game looked as explosive as we hoped it would be coming into the season. After a rough start to the season, this final dress rehearsal haaded into the meat of the schedule was a welcome sight.

There is some football on for you tonight if you are so inclined.

Roll Tide.

September 24, 2022

Wyoming at BYU 9:15 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Stanford at Washington 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Utah at Arizona State 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Western Michigan at San Jose State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

