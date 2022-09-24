Victory/Late Shift Open Thread

That was a good, workmanlike victory.
The defense almost completely choked out the Vanderbilt offense, and the passing game looked as explosive as we hoped it would be coming into the season. After a rough start to the season, this final dress rehearsal haaded into the meat of the schedule was a welcome sight.
There is some football on for you tonight if you are so inclined.
Roll Tide.
September 24, 2022
|Wyoming at BYU
|9:15 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Stanford at Washington
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Utah at Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Western Michigan at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
