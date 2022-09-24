Alabama Crimson Tide vs Vanderbilt Commodores Second Half Thread

The first half went about as well as Alabama fans could hope, as Alabama cruised out to a 31-point lead with an aerial bombardment while the defense utterly smothered a Vanderbilt offense that has been an explosive unit through the first 3rd of the season.

Bryce Young completed 20/29 passes for 316 yards and 4 TDs on 7 drives, with wide receiver Ja’corey Brooks utterly dominating on the outside. The Tide didn’t run the ball much, but Jase McClellan has taken his 7 carries for 54 yards, and Jahmyr Gibbs broke about a million tackles on a couple of catches to take the ball into the endzone.

Defensively, Will Anderson has a couple of sacks, and the Tide has only allowed 64 total yards. Just total domination from Alabama’s front 7.

The only negative was Kool-Aid McKinstry fumbling the ball on a punt return, and even then it was at the end of a 40+ yard return where he dodged about 5 different tackles and then fumbled when he got bent in a weird direction.

The deep ball finally made an appearance for Bryce Young for the first time this season, and now hopefully the Tide uses the second half to continue to work on his chemistry with Brooks and Jermaine Burton as well as getting more work for the offensive line to block for McClellan.

Roll Tide!