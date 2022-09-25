Our friends at DraftKings have released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is getting a two touchdown advantage.
DK has Alabama as a 14 point favorite over the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) who vell to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Over/Under has not been released as of yet. We will update this post at that time.
Arkansas closed as a 1.5 point underdog against TAMU and straight up lost the game 23-21.
In Week 1, the Hogs defeated Cincinnati 31-24 and just covered the -6.5 point spread at home. Game 2, also at home, went Arky’s way in a 44-30 win over South Carolina. That line was Arkansas -9.5.
Last week, I predicted a Bama win 56-17 and no cover. If the Tide plays in Fayetteville they way they did against Vandy, it should be an easy cover. I’m thinking 44-20. What say you?
Poll
Will Bama cover 14?
-
29%
Yes, WAY over.
-
17%
Just barely.
-
27%
14 sounds about right. I’m not touching that line.
-
25%
No cover. Arky will be mad and playing at home.
