Alabama Opens As Double Digit Favorite Over Arkansas

Las Vegas still believes in the Crimson Tide.

By CB969
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama
Meet me at the quarterback.
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Our friends at DraftKings have released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is getting a two touchdown advantage.

DK has Alabama as a 14 point favorite over the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) who vell to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Over/Under has not been released as of yet. We will update this post at that time.

Arkansas closed as a 1.5 point underdog against TAMU and straight up lost the game 23-21.

In Week 1, the Hogs defeated Cincinnati 31-24 and just covered the -6.5 point spread at home. Game 2, also at home, went Arky’s way in a 44-30 win over South Carolina. That line was Arkansas -9.5.

Last week, I predicted a Bama win 56-17 and no cover. If the Tide plays in Fayetteville they way they did against Vandy, it should be an easy cover. I’m thinking 44-20. What say you?

Poll

Will Bama cover 14?

view results
  • 29%
    Yes, WAY over.
    (81 votes)
  • 17%
    Just barely.
    (48 votes)
  • 27%
    14 sounds about right. I’m not touching that line.
    (74 votes)
  • 25%
    No cover. Arky will be mad and playing at home.
    (71 votes)
274 votes total Vote Now


