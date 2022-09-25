Our friends at DraftKings have released their opening lines for this week’s college football games and the Crimson Tide is getting a two touchdown advantage.

DK has Alabama as a 14 point favorite over the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) who vell to Texas A&M on Saturday. The Over/Under has not been released as of yet. We will update this post at that time.

Arkansas closed as a 1.5 point underdog against TAMU and straight up lost the game 23-21.

In Week 1, the Hogs defeated Cincinnati 31-24 and just covered the -6.5 point spread at home. Game 2, also at home, went Arky’s way in a 44-30 win over South Carolina. That line was Arkansas -9.5.

Last week, I predicted a Bama win 56-17 and no cover. If the Tide plays in Fayetteville they way they did against Vandy, it should be an easy cover. I’m thinking 44-20. What say you?

Poll Will Bama cover 14? Yes, WAY over.

Just barely.

14 sounds about right. I’m not touching that line.

No cover. Arky will be mad and playing at home. vote view results 29% Yes, WAY over. (81 votes)

17% Just barely. (48 votes)

27% 14 sounds about right. I’m not touching that line. (74 votes)

25% No cover. Arky will be mad and playing at home. (71 votes) 274 votes total Vote Now



