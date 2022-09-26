NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time — Dawgs, Hawgs, and Dirt Burglars

You know what happened Saturday:

Miami got blown out at home...by Middle Tennessee State.

Oklahoma forgot how to play defense, made Adrian Martinez look like a Heisman winner, have perhaps the B12’s worst QB...and are now freaked out about an SEC schedule.

As for defense, Georgia also forgot how to play it, for that matter.

Texas still doesn’t have anything resembling a passing offense and lost a FG game in one of the most nation’s most low-key hateful rivalries.

And Arkansas wound up Arkansas’ing a game away that they had dominated for most of three quarters. Arkansas-A&M was every bit as bad as Mizzou-Auburn, for different reasons.

And freakouts were had.

Tomorrow, we have Texas and Miami. Today: Dawgs, Hawgs, and Dirt Burglars.

Standing Warning: The Meltdown is NSFW. There are lots of naughty words, improbable anatomical suggestions, unique sexual congress with family members, frequent questioning of one’s genitals and sexuality, a bit of casual racism here and there, and generally meatheads being meatheads.

If any of that offends you, pass on by. Because today we’ve got some of the Meltdown’s heaviest hitters on deck.

ARP ARP ARP

Kent State scoring 13 makes me sick My only take away from this game is that Kent State would be a mid-pack SEC team and win the Pac12, no I will not rationalize this take. I’m of the opinion that we need to put the backups in so someone who actually wants to get on the field can play Ladd single-handedly keeping Kent in the game lol Excuse me, I ordered a fresh baked, soft cupcake. Not this rock hard piece of cake batter filled with excellent form tackling and text book blocking. I, for one, hope both teams have fun kirby smart put alcohol in the gatorade so they would face adversity today The fact that Kent even has 10 points shows the players are not taking this game seriously and that is a coaching problem We need an explanation. We’re not trying to be Texas A&M. Went from media darling “haven’t won a championship in all those years but they finally made it go georgia!” To “I sure hope yall lose. Eat shit.” Real quick. Bro, I’m not sure we deserve Bowers today. Georgia will lose to Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State if they play like they did today Brock is our best TE, WR, and RB. Seasons over. We’re a softball school now

I for one can’t wait for the practice reports this week where Kirby gets arrested for slaughtering this defense Obviously you don’t want your guys beaten up, there’s a long season left, but I can’t imagine practice will be all that great next week My cousin is marrying Stetson Bennett’s cousin today. On a game day Saturday. When Stetson is playing football in Sanford stadium. Is this enough to disown him? is kirby intentionally making this team struggle to try to overcome some simulated adversity? Is the offense drunk I’ve never been more ready for a game to end in my whole life. If we played like that the rest of the season we would finish 3-9. I vote that we just vacate the #1 spot for the next few weeks. No one needs the voodoo that comes with it I would pay an ungodly amount of money to have a live mic on Kirby. 1 score lead to a GED program The tragedy of being a 20 something college kid is leaving a game early, not realizing that 15 years later you’ll need to drop $600 on tickets and $800 on a two night minimum hotel stay just to relive this experience Technically, definitely a win. It’s not worth worrying about sports because nothing we do can affect the outcome! See y’all later, gonna re-watch the Oregon game to bleach my eyes Got every other SEC teams hopes up that that can beat us. 4D chess RANK KENT STATE YOU COWARDS We may have won but it was one of the UGLIEST wins in UGA history. It was absolutely ridiculous how y’all let Kent State manhandle us!!!! Is Rasputin coaching Kent State?

That dude is huge. Mizzou is going to pay for this game. You killed Kenny Seems like only bowers and Kent state wanna be here today What in the Mark Richt am I watching. The great thing about being on ESPN+ is that you know you are gonna get an absolute dogshit broadcast Local sports radio guy recently said ‘there’s no GREAT teams this year so far’. I didn’t believe him….until now! Wtf boys Kent’s not even a state! Kirby gonna need to ask for a lot of forgiveness at church tomorrow with all the bad words he’ll be screaming in the locker room... This game is a goddamn shit show. Shitty camera work, shitty production work, shitty clock operating, shitty offense, shitty ball control, shitty tackling. Just get out of this one with no one getting hurt and let Kirby go nuts for a few weeks on egos. We are fucking horrible

Ed. Note: The No. 1 team in the nation did, in fact, win by three scores.

Boomer!

Fire our damn rapist-sympathizer OC and completely retool that dog ass defense god damn I guess the team can get off the bus now….. Adjustments. We should make them. Now-ish. All the bad words. You sorry MFs This seems like that CFP game against Bama…. Well, Texas is Happy Right Now. Where does K State find these little running backs? Just have to take some nothing scrub QB that wasn’t good enough to stay at the program you just rolled… And turn him into Vince Young. We have given up 21 points to a team that lost to Tulane last week. Yikes. Defense needs to run up the stadium steps on the next day it’s 95 degrees plus in full pads! Run them til they puke. And if they puke, run again from the first step. It’s not a preparation issue it’s a getting your teeth kicked in on the line of scrimmage issue. Guess I’ve Been Believing All the Hype. Brent Venables is a defensive genius. This should have been the game where OU comes in with a chip on their shoulder.

The players, I mean. Not the fans. If Adrian Martinez is giving us fits, Wait until we play Kansas (can’t believe I’m saying that) HOW ARE YOU SCREWING THE POOCH THIS BADLY???? This looks like a normal Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch game I’m beginning to think the folks who predicted a 9-3 season are smarter than I thought! That whole O-Line needs to run bleachers on Monday. Unbelievable. Any time we’ve got some momentum a false start ruins it. Just kill me now. Show us the inside of your trailer. We want to see the carnage. If y’all don’t quit posting stupid bullshit I never in my life lost to such an inferior opponent in literally anything that I do. You’re average at best. 10 wins a season is going to be our super bowl. We’re never going to be one of the top 5 teams. We are done forever. Fuck this. Ridiculous. False start ad infinitum This is like getting your ass kicked by a homeless dude. They’ve got nothing to lose and it’s just embarrassing. I found my neighbor railing my wife late last night Still time to pull out of that SEC thing?? There is something inherently hilarious about how Boomer Sooner is played on a first down no matter how hopeless the overall game is at a given point. KSU. I hope your whole school burns down and Manhattan turns into a syphilitic waste land of zombie cannibals that eat each other out of existence. Feel free to take Stillwater with you. I’m afraid all of the zombies wore red tonight. What a lousy ball game! This game will end in a fitting fashion. With the defense unable to get off the field. Didn’t think a BV defense would be this poorly coached This is my villain origin story Reporting in from the stadium:

Beers are $12. Hopefully the 4 I got will numb the pain.

Boomer. This is laughable. Martinez is just shredding our non-existent defense. Congratulations OU. Once again you showed we have the worst defense in the big 12. Embarrassing it is Adrian F@#$ing Martinez I know we need time to improve ….but we just got bullied in our own house So maybe Nebraska, Kent State, and that other powder puff school were actually just that bad. Why did we pass up field when we could have passed behind the LOS for no gain? Took my son to his first Oklahoma game tonight, and it was a complete disaster. He’s in tears after that performance, and I threw my beer at Kansas ST fan in front of us. Just shoved a homeless man in rage as we exited the stadium. I’m done with this team. We may still have a shot here. For one more false start Bench these dumb fucks. How are you getting false starts AT HOME? This is embarrassing. Why do we constantly make lesser teams look great? Can someone answer that for me? This sucks so much ass it’s unbelievable It was a gutless performance. None of the players or coaches showed any guts tonight. We’re already looking at getting blown out by Alabama every year and playing in a holiday bowl. Our dream of competing for a National Title is most likely over. This is going to hurt for a while. For me, the BV honeymoon period is over I invite all aggy and UT fans to roast me I deserve it

I am sick and tired of this football program letting me down year after year. I knew it was a mistake to let Lincoln riley go. If you pass for 330 and 4 scores. And run for 220 more…. You should win that game. Of course the 1945 farmers almanac national champs worry about conference standings after one conference game. at least we post a final score Deuce Vaughn got more ass than Kim K. I said it. Boy got a thiccy on him

It’s like trying to tackle a corgi never forget that the majority of Nebraska fans thought Adrian Martinez was the one holding the team back not Frost Looks like an Alex Grinch defense went out an played. Martinez shredded our ass all night . Looking at this game I’m scared of TCU next week. Fans should storm the field and beat the ever living shit out of every OU player So Martinez is going to have a career day, perfect passer rating, and then throw 3 picks and fumble twice next game. Our defense can’t stop a good high school team somehow this is fucking Scott frosts fault OU doesn’t have the talent to beat K-State all of the sudden? Blah blah blah more of mr rah rah. Defensive guru without the ru. Worst hire since Gary Gibbs Burnt Vegetables about to sacrifice that booger eating kid in the locker room at the half Good fucking god damnit I am fucking tired of these mobile K-State QBs playing us like they’re Heisman front-runners once a year and then putting 10 points up on Tulane. Every fuckin year. Every. God. Damn. Time. I hate K State I just wish k state would do something with the dubs they get over us instead of going 7-5 The good news is we won’t have to worry about playing K State anymore, once we go to the SEC Defense is straight ass cheeks Check the Alabama score. They never have games like this. We remain 2nd tier. We’re gunna get it up the Butt when we go to the sec

Ewww, Pig Soooiee

Stat of the day from @nickwenger5:



Out of 131 FBS football teams, Arkansas has the 131st worst pass defense.



Combined with all 123 FCS teams, Arkansas is 251 out of 254.



Combined with all D2 teams, Arkansas is 412 out of 416.



Add all D3 teams, Arkansas is 649 out of 656. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) September 19, 2022

Can yall worry about putting together a decent game plan instead of trying to make a fashion statement? Stop playing like somebody shot your damn puppy! Woo Fucking Pig Bryce threw for 500+ last year now our defense is worst we couldn’t stop one of the worst offenses how are we gonna stop bama Our best defender is bama sloppy seconds To most of our fans they accept that. Pittman will never win us an sec title. He needs to get on the treadmill himself and set an example. Arkansas always settles for mediocrity From the coaches down to the walkons that was one of if not the most pathetic on field performance I’ve ever seen in my life. That was worse than Chad Morris. Least we know we never had a chance then. I don’t think it’s ridiculous to consider Coach Pittman’s job security. He’s shown time and time again the sheer inability to win the big one! Mistakes were made The Aggies weren’t supposed to be good this year, bunch of 18 yr old kids just out of high school. Arkansas helped them gain a little confidence though... There are forces beyond our understanding that didn’t let us win. That was some supernatural shit raise a hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by A&M-Arkansas games at jerryworld

Not sure playing in front of 120k homos will be much better. Of all the ways to lose a game…what in the voodoo bullshit There’s not a single year when I don’t hate this game, but this might be at the top of the list. Whoever flagged me as having a mental health crisis… you might be right depending on the second half I hate Texas A&M with every bone in my body, It’s fuck them until I die No player at Arkansas will ever make a play to win a game that can elevate the program. In fact they’ll do the opposite I have to keep reminding myself how great it is that we’re simply playing meaningful football games. Three years ago, I wasn’t sure that would ever happen again. They could not have scripted this game better to describe life as an Arkansas fan. Jimbo made a deal with the Devil to win that game there’s no other possible explanation. That loss hurts so bad because your games are meaningful again and you expect to win #WPS Book your tickets for shit liberty bowl in Memphis great We’re just a flash in the pan boys Beat bama and we’ll forget this ever happened Man, I’m really glad we jumped immediately to cursing and insults. Well look on the bright side. The missed field goal means our defense didn’t give up a 60 yard drive in 1:45 and lose with their FG kicker splitting the uprights as time expired. NO EXCUSES! SO SICK OF PITTS GOOFY CATCHPHRASES AND LACK OF PRIMETIME DUBS. NEED LEADERSHIP CHANGE Our blunders saved Dumbo for another week. Merry Christmas you cheating jackass. We really need to stop roasting TAMU. 1-10 in 11 years as an SEC opponent. Aggies will Aggie my ass. Surprised they havent started saying “Arkys gonna Arky”