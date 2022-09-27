With four weeks in the books, college football is now a third of the way through the 2022 regular season. By now, most teams should have developed an identity. Instead we are seeing widespread inconsistent performance across the board.

SEC

Wildest Scoop ‘N Score I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/N4joyKH9N4 — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 25, 2022

Texas A&M 23 Arkansas 21 - The Hogs appeared to be in control of the game early by jumping out to a 14-0 lead. With a first down at the three yard line, Arky looked like they are going to punch in another score when QB KJ Jefferson tried to dive over the pile for some reason and is stripped of the ball. An Aggie picked up the ball but is stymied around the 19 yard line. However, he hands the ball to a teammate who carries the ball all the way to the end zone. This play loomed large because it turned a potential 21-7 lead into 14-13 (missed PAT). It also swung momentum to TAMU as all the energy and confidence was sucked out of the Arkansas sidelines. The Aggs scored 23 straight points until the Razorbacks came back with a 4th quarter touchdown.

With 1:35 to go, Arkansas had a shot at the win with a 42 yard field goal attempt. However the ball unbelievably hit the top of an upright and bounced off. I’m talking the top of the goalpost. It’s the wacky wild weird world of college football.

Hendon Hooker delivers a bit of magic. pic.twitter.com/B0LrBIvVSc — SEC on CBS (@SEConCBS) September 24, 2022

Tennessee 38 Florida 33 - The Vols success was mostly due to explosive plays. Five different UT players had plays of 40 yards or more including a 70 yard touchdown pass. UF coach Billy Napier called an aggressive game, converting 5 of 6 fourth downs, but he may have gotten a little cocky going for a two point conversion down 11 points with 4:49 to play. The attempt failed meaning a touchdown, PAT, and a field goal would not be enough to tie. The Gators would score another touchdown and again failed on a two-point try. Another victim of baseless analytics. UT defeated Florida for the first time since 2016.

UGLINESS

Auburn 17 Missouri 14 (OT) - Like we always say - weird things happen in Jerdin-Hair. Especailly when you play chicken-s—t football. This matchup was an ugly affair of missed field goals (1 each), fumbles (2 each), sacks (4 each), TFLs (Aub 7, Miz 12), punts (8 each), and mistakes galore. But someone had to win. Aubie scored two quick touchdowns in the first quarter and then figured that was good enough. Mizzy came back to tie it with two TDs in the second quarter. And there the score sat until overtime.

On the final possession of the fourth quarter, Missouri got down to the Aubie 3 yard line with a first down and just under a minute to play. Eli Drinkwitz took the wuss path and took a knee - not once, but twice. He chose to attempt a 25-yard field goal. Perhaps channeling Papa Nasty or maybe it’s the gremlins that haunt this stadium or maybe it’s the football gods punishing Drink for not at least trying to score a touchdown, the Miz kicker missed a potential game winning 26-yard field goal.

In OT, the War Beagles missed a field goal but the stupid Mizz players jumped offsides and a 39-yarder connected to take the lead. On Missouri’s second play, running back Nathaniel Peat made an incredible 19 yard run towards the end zone and reached the ball out to cross the line but inexplicably lost control of it and the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback.

SEC VS CUPCAKES: TCB

Nick Saban breaks down the play of the game against Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/elnvaHUpce — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 25, 2022

Man, I love hearing Saban talk Xs and Os.

Alabama 55 Vanderbilt 3 - The Crimson Tide put together their first complete game of the season, outgaining the ‘Dores 628 to 129. To call it a dominating effort would be an understatement.

Mississippi State 45 Bowling Green 14 - Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and tied a school record with six touchdown passes. But on the other hand, the Bullies gained all of 45 rushing yards. Typical Mike Leach.

I don’t like seeing Jayden Daniels taking hits like this but this run is so impressive! The stiff arm and then to have the strength to pick up yardage while u have a defender holding onto u! pic.twitter.com/7ujGKucmI6 — STTDB-WHO DAT-LETS DANCE (@LSU_allday504) September 25, 2022

LSU 38 New Mexico 0 - The Lobos were held to 88 total yards. Also of note, Tigers starting quarterback Jayden Daniels had an injury scare when he was slammed to the ground after a long run in the third quarter (see Tweet above). He did not return to the game after this play.

South Carolina 56 Charlotte 20 - MarShawn “Don’t Call Me Lynch” Lloyd had a coming out party picking up 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

SEC VS CUPCAKES: STRUGGLES

KENT STATE SCORES A 56-YARD TOUCHDOWN AGAINST GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/rYhHbA1UQd — Brian Y (@byysports) September 24, 2022

Georgia 39 Kent State 22 - The final score does not fairly reflect the story of this game. The Dwags looked flat and made plenty of mistakes. WR Ladd McHonkey had a nightmare day with a muffed punt, a lost fumble, and two drops on easy touchdowns. But it wasn’t just his fault. Stetson Bennett MCMLXII threw an interception and did not find the end zone as a passer. UGA had some difficulties holding back the KSU rush. THe starters were forced to go the distance. It’s too bad the Bulldogs got this lesson so early in the season against a one-win cupcake.

Northern Illinois with the trick play



The defending MAC champs are all tied up with No. 8 Kentucky at halftime.pic.twitter.com/KWRxEvkX1a — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 25, 2022

Kentucky 31 Northern Illinois 23 - UK got a big scare at home by the same team that Vanderbilt beat by 10 on the road a week earlier. The Wildcats struggled with their protection allowing Will Levis to get sacked 5 times [perhaps they were missing their OL coach from last year?]. In addition, the Huskies were going with option #2 at quarterback after the starter got injured against Vandy and could not go.

Ole Miss 35 Tulsa 27 - OM jumped out to a 35-14 first half lead and then packed it in. The Golden Hurricanes made it interesting outscoring the BlackRebelSharkManBearPigs 13-0 the rest of the way.

STILL NOT BACK

These announcers had a blast calling the MTSU upset win over Miami



Via: ACC Network pic.twitter.com/vOBUxkoNV3 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 26, 2022

Middle Tennessee 45 Miami 31 - MTSU never trailed, forced turnovers on Miami’s first three possessions, and stopped the Hurricanes on downs on three other occasions. ‘Canes QB Tyler Van Dyke (16/32, 138 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT) had a poor game and got benched. Miami’s defense gave up 507 yards of offense. Still not back.

Texas Tech 37 Texas 34 (OT) - Texas had to kick a 48-yard field goal with no time left just to tie it and get in overtime. Overrated Bijan Robinson lost a fumble in the first OT and Tech kicked a 20 yard game-winner. Still not back.

OTHER STRUGGLES

Michigan 34 Maryland 27 - RB Blake Corum rushed for a career-high 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson 51 Wake Forest 45 (2OT) - There is no ‘D’ in ACC. These two combined for over 1,000 yards of offense.

Southern Cal 17 Oregon State 14 - Golden Child QB Caleb Williams (16-36, 180 YDS, 1 TD; 27 RUSH YDS) struggled against the Beavers. A touchdown pass with 1:13 left preserved the win.

James Madison 32 Atlantalachian State 28 - Appy blew a cursed 28-3 advantage and allowed the Dukes to score four straight unanswered touchdowns. JMU is the new kid in town. Keep an eye on them. See ADOPT section below.

ARE YOU KIDDING, MARTINEZ!?



This run was UNREAL



cc: @KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iL04sHPm3f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

Kansas State 41 Oklahoma 34 - The quarterback has changed but K-State has beaten Okie three of the last four seasons.

ETC.

Kansas 35 Duke 27 - KU is 4-0. See ADOPT section below.

Notre Dame 45 North Carolina 32 - This game was a lot more one-sided than the score makes it look. UNC scored two late TDs to save some face.

Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21 - Wisky is straight up garbage.

Minnesota 34 Michigan State 7 - Sparty was dominated: 508 to 240 total yards, 32 to 14 first downs, 42:30 to 17:30 possession time. It’s going to be a long year for Mel.

HOT SEAT

Sacramento State 41 Colorado State 10 - For the fourth straight week, an FBS team has fallen to an FCS team. The Rams got absolutely thumped to move to 0-4. CSU has been outscorded 164-43. Jay Norvell left a cush job at Nevada and has this program in shambles in less than a year.

UCLA 45 Colorado 17 - I don’t see how Karl Dorrell can save his job after the dreadful product he is putting out. Outscored 173-47.

Old Dominion 29 Arkansas State 26 - Butch Jones might be back to washing Saban’s car in a few months. Arky Lite is 1-3 with only a win against Grambling.

DICK MOVE OF THE WEEK???

Does FCS Stephen F Austin deserve good sportsmanship accolades for taking a knee against NAIA team Warner or criticism for running up 98 points? Answer: They never should have been playing them to begin with. If you’re scoring at home, it goes FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, and then NAIA.

DUMBEST BROADCASTING MOVE OF THE WEEK

Sam Hartman with a DIME to Donavon Greene for the 28 yard TD -- with the Yankee game call because ESPN keeps forcing us to watch Aaron Judge not hit a HR/strike out. pic.twitter.com/9k1qQoXKeV — @ (@FTBeard7) September 24, 2022

ESPN keeps cutting into college football games to show Aaron Judge ground out. The Yankees behemoth is trying for 61 home runs that would be an American League record for a season - NOT an MLB record mind you. Just the AL. At one point, Wake Forest drove the length of the field in less time than it took for a single Judge at-bat. I think most college football fans do not give a flip about this non-event.

NOT SURE HOW LEGAL THIS IS

Marvin Harrison Jr. is out here wearing an Apple Watch on the field ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/CerWyj7vnd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2022

MOST CARTOONISH HELMETS OF THE WEEK

SPOILER: They didn’t work.

MOST UNRECOGNIZABLE UNIFORMS OF THE WEEK

NAME OF THE WEEK

How have we not honored this guy yet? Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins has Key & Peele All-Star written al over it.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON THE BALL

pic.twitter.com/aUwS9oVzJ2 — Man Bear Pig is Real dot Com (@MBPisReal) September 24, 2022

BOUTTE PEACE OUT WATCH

Hmmm... This is a first. Last Thursday it was announced that LSU WR Kayshon Boutte would miss Saturday’s game against New Mexico due to the birth his child. So, this wasn’t an emergency or anything. It was scheduled for the same time as the game. He still no touchdowns on the season.

STATIONARY RUNNING BACK OF THE WEEK

Vandy RB Ray Davis could not get the Kinks out on Saturday as he gained 17 yards on 11 rush attempts. That is 1.5 ypc. His team as a whole had 14 yards on 26 carries (0.54 ypc).

STATS OF THE WEEK

Auburn and Missouri exchanged punts on 12 consecutive second half possessions. Eight of the 12 were 3-and-outs.

Some teams cannot commit 15 penalties and still win. Virginia Tech was flagged for that many at the expense of 132 yards. Many of the fouls extended West Virginia drives.

On the other side of the coin, Maryland-Michigan had one flag thrown against each team. Must be nice to have refs under conference control.

GAMEDAY SIGN OF THE WEEK

THE WACKY WORLD OF DESI

Tennessee brought out the @real star power@ for celebrity picker in a female professional wrestler.

CFP CFP CFP CFP SEMI SEMI FINAL DESI TAMU PITT BAYLOR MICH TAMU MICH TAMU HERBIE ALA OSU UGA BAYL BAMA OSU OSU POLLACK ALA OSU CLEM UTAH BAMA OSU BAMA CORSO ALA OSU UGA UTAH BAMA OSU OSU CB969 ALA OSU UGA CLEM BAMA OSU BAMA

ADOPT-A-TEAM NOMINATIONS

ON DOUBLE SECRET PROBATION:

WE ARE MARSHALL ! (2-2) - Since beating Notre Dame, the Thundering Herd have lost to Bowling Green and Troy. They are on the brink of being cut.

! (2-2) - Since beating Notre Dame, the Thundering Herd have lost to Bowling Green and Troy. They are on the brink of being cut. Appy State (2-2) - I love that the Mountaineers gave Jimbo an ass-whupping but they have not impressed as of late. It took a miracle just to beat Troy at home and then they fall to fledgling FBS team James Madison at home. Which leads me to a new nomination of...

NOMINATION:

James Madison (3-0) - The Dukes were a suggestion in preseason. It is their first year in FBS and they are led by Saban Coaching Academy Alum Curt Cignetti. JMU hosts Texas State as a 21 point favorite.

(3-0) - The Dukes were a suggestion in preseason. It is their first year in FBS and they are led by Saban Coaching Academy Alum Curt Cignetti. JMU hosts Texas State as a 21 point favorite. Kansas (4-0!) - QB Jalon Daniels continues his rampage with four more touchdown passes and ran for one in a 35-27 win over Duke. He is responsible for 15 scores this season. The Jayhawks next face a tough test in Iowa State (-3.5).

COUSINS

Troy (2-2) - The Trojans only touchdown was a scoop and score in the upset of Marshall 16-7. The Men of Troy might be a little better than we thought. Next is a tough game at favored WKU (-5.5).

(2-2) - The Trojans only touchdown was a scoop and score in the upset of Marshall 16-7. The Men of Troy might be a little better than we thought. Next is a tough game at favored WKU (-5.5). South Alabama (3-1) - The Jags got a punt return touchdown, a pick-6, a fumble recovery, and four total interceptions to defeat Louisiana Tech 38-14. They now head to ULL who is not the same team they were last year. I cannot recall the last time USA (-7.5) was favored on the road.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO SAYS “I’M BORED” AT A FUNERAL

UAB (2-1) - The Dragons had a bye week before this week’s road trip. Better not take Rice (+9.5) lightly.

As always, Odds are provided by DraftKings.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Army (1-2) - The Black Knights had the weekend off for some R&R. They now host winless and desperate-for-a-win Georgia State (+9.5).

(1-2) - The Black Knights had the weekend off for some R&R. They now host winless and desperate-for-a-win Georgia State (+9.5). Navy (1-2) - In the second overtime, the Midshipmen hit a 29-yard field goal. East Carolina missed their subsequent attempt to give Navy the 23-20 win. This is the same ECU kicker who missed the extra point and field goal to lose to NC State in Week 1. Next for the future sailors is the first game in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in a trip to Air Force.

(1-2) - In the second overtime, the Midshipmen hit a 29-yard field goal. East Carolina missed their subsequent attempt to give Navy the 23-20 win. This is the same ECU kicker who missed the extra point and field goal to lose to NC State in Week 1. Next for the future sailors is the first game in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy in a trip to Air Force. Air Force (3-1) - The Falcons had no problem with Nevada 48-20. Navy comes to town as a big 15 point underdog.

Did I mention that odds/lines are provided by DraftKings and subject to change? T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Eliminated: all non-Power 5 incl. Houston, Cincinnati, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisky, Northwestern, West Virginia, Cal, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Mizzou, Vandy, Auburn, South Carolina, NEW: Sparty, Rutgers, Indiana, Duke, Virginia, Miami-FL, Texas.

Premature Elimination: Washington, UCLA, Kansas, Syracuse, Minnie.

Endangered: Utah, LSU, FSU, Baylor, Pitt, TAMU, Florida, BYU, Oregon, Missy State. NEW: Arky, Oregon State, Washington State, Maryland, Okie, Iowa State, Wake, UNC

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - Clemson slogs along.

- Clemson slogs along. Big 12 - Kansas, Okie Lite and TCU are the only unbeatens.

- Kansas, Okie Lite and TCU are the only unbeatens. Big Ten - Conference games are beginning to sort out this mess.

- Conference games are beginning to sort out this mess. PAC-12 - Southern Cal has some issues.

- Southern Cal has some issues. SEC - Kentucky-Ole Miss looms large.

- Kentucky-Ole Miss looms large. Indies - It is highly doubtful that Notre Dame or BYU make it to the Final 4.

- It is highly doubtful that Notre Dame or BYU make it to the Final 4. Non-Power 5 - If a non-P5 has any chance of going back to the CFP, they would have to go undefeated and beat some P5s. Coastal Carolina and JMU are the only ones still unbeaten but neither have the schedule and they play each other on November 26.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Despite a flat game from UGA and a dominating one by Bama, the Bulldogs thankfully remain No. 1. #RatPoison

FSU is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Florida, Texas, and Miami all dropped from the Top 25.

Georgia (55) Alabama (4) Ohio State (4) Michigan Clemson Southern Cal Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pitt Kansas State

Historic SEC/Bama hater Joel Klatt has Bama at #3.

And then there is this former Aubie, the newest and most unlikable SEC Network talking head, Takeo Spikes, who thinks Bama is third best... in the SEC.

LET’S GO BOWLING!

Of the 130 FBS teams, only 21 are still undefeated after four weeks. All except Oklahoma State and TCU (3-0 each) are 4-0.

71 teams - over half - already have at least two losses.

LET’S GO BLOWING!

Buffalo and New Mexico State got off the schneid with their first wins of the season.

and got off the schneid with their first wins of the season. Colorado, Colorado State, and Georgia State are the only winless teams in FBS.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to hashtag Fun Belt. Things have not been so fun for the Sun Belt after Marshall beat Notre Dame and Appy State topped TAMU. All but two of the 14 teams in the conference have at least one loss and only four have winning records.

HEISMAN HYPE

I mean until they say he definitely isn't we have to assume OJ Simpson is welcome at the Heisman house — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) September 25, 2022

ODDS

Below are the top Heisman picks in order of the money lines. Bryce bounced back up to second. The Kansas QB is shooting up the charts. Hooker jumped all the way from ninth to fourth while Caleb, Bennett, and Will all dropped.

Odds are provided by DraftKings and many more options can be seen at that link including Oregon’s Bo Nix at +10000. [Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.]

QB C.J. Stroud (JR, Ohio State) +220 to +350 to +260 to +140 QB Bryce Young (JR, Alabama) from +400 to +300 to +340 to +350 QB Caleb Williams (Soph, Southern Cal) +700 to +600 to +320 to +600 QB Hendon Hooker (SR, Tennessee) +4000 to +1600 QB Stetson Bennett XIV (8th YR SR, UGA) +1800 to +1400 to +1800 QB Jalon Daniels (JR, Kansas) +6000 to +2500 EDGE Will Anderson (JR, Alabama) +1600 to +2000 to +3000 QB Dillon Gabriel (SR, Okie) from ??? to +2800 +3000

DROPPING

After one week in the top 8, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has dropped out of sight.

has dropped out of sight. Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson is 24th, Texas RB Bijan Robinson is 25th.

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

After one month of play, this trophy is still up for grabs.

Bryce Young was pretty good (25/36-385-4-0).

was pretty good (25/36-385-4-0). C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes but was 17/27 with a pick.

threw five touchdown passes but was 17/27 with a pick. I have not been buying into the Caleb Williams hype just yet and now you know why. So Cal finally played a team with a pulse in Oregon State and the Trojans QB was rather pedestrian (16/36-180-1-0; 9 rush, 27 yds, 0 TD).

hype just yet and now you know why. So Cal finally played a team with a pulse in Oregon State and the Trojans QB was rather pedestrian (16/36-180-1-0; 9 rush, 27 yds, 0 TD). Stetson Bennett XXIV and his Bulldogs had a flat day.

Keep an eye on Jalon Daniels. The Heisman voters love a good backstory. Daniels was a 3-star ranked No. 2305 in the nation with his only FBS offers coming from godawful Les Miles-led Kansas, MTSU, and Army (can you imagine this guy on Army?!??!). If KU does something crazy like win the Big XII, he could be heading to NYC in December.

THE SICK REPORT

Texas A&M leading wide receiver Ainias Smith will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.

will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. Southern Cal defensive end Romello Height, who transferred from Auburn this offseason, will likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing a shoulder procedure.

R.I.P.

Louise Fletcher (July 22, 1934 - September 23, 2022) was an actress, best known for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest which won her an Oscar. She was born in Birmingham, the daughter of an Episcopalian Reverend from Arab, Alabama. Both of her parents were deaf and worked with the deaf and hard-of-hearing. Fletcher’s father founded more than 40 churches for the deaf in Alabama.

POLICE BLOTTER

Ah, some things never change. Like Georgia players getting arrested for stupid stuff. Defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested by campus police and charged with multiple misdemeanors Sunday morning, including driving under the influence. He had three solo tackles against Kent State and figured he should go celebrate.

DRAMA

Not a great week for sophomore quarterbacks placed in front of microphones.

From the Oh No You Di-in’t Dept. comes this little ditty. One-time Alabama commit and current UNC quarterback Drake Maye was meeting with the media last week and was asked about his predecessor, Sam Howell . He spoke of how Howell wanted to stay in state and how that was his feeling too. But then he went a tad too far: “I didn’t want to miss out on the home state, seeing Sam being a hometown kid, too… Whether you want to admit it or not, growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say [NC] State, but really people who go to [NC] State just can’t get into Carolina.” The Tar Heels and Wolfpack play in Chapel Hill on Friday, Nov 25.

was meeting with the media last week and was asked about his predecessor, . He spoke of how Howell wanted to stay in state and how that was his feeling too. But then he went a tad too far: “I didn’t want to miss out on the home state, seeing Sam being a hometown kid, too… Whether you want to admit it or not, growing up in Carolina, you’re gonna be a Carolina fan. Some people may say [NC] State, but really people who go to [NC] State just can’t get into Carolina.” The Tar Heels and Wolfpack play in Chapel Hill on Friday, Nov 25. From the Not The Greatest Recruiting Comment Dept., Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke joined a podcast and was asked what it was like playing at College Station in front of a large raucous crowd. His response was pure honesty: “I like away games better. We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock. So, we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up and watch the game, unless it’s a big game.” What he was getting at was the joy of silencing an away crowd with a big play. But woof. That is not what a coach likes his starting quarterback saying out loud. TVD played poorly this past Saturday and was benched.

joined a podcast and was asked what it was like playing at College Station in front of a large raucous crowd. His response was pure honesty: “I like away games better. We don’t really have much of a college atmosphere because we play at Hard Rock. So, we’re about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don’t go up and watch the game, unless it’s a big game.” What he was getting at was the joy of silencing an away crowd with a big play. But woof. That is not what a coach likes his starting quarterback saying out loud. TVD played poorly this past Saturday and was benched. @PFF_College Tweeted the following without much details: “Arizona State staffers were reportedly leaking information to help opponents and get Herm Edwards fired.” Still waiting on confirmation.

fired.” Still waiting on confirmation. LSU football has been put on probation over recruiting during the Captain Trips shutdown. The NCAA accepted the school’s self-imposed penalties of a $5,000 fine, a one-week prohibition in recruiting communication and unofficial visits, and reductions in official visits and evaluation days. It sounds like the Tigers got off pretty easy. You may recall they also self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2020 season. They were 3-5 at the time.

Oh, by he way... Nick Saban had five wins stripped from his record because football players were selling textbooks to other students. THE HORROR!

KOACHES KORNER

Geoff Collins will not be finishing his fourth campaign at Georgia Tech after being canned on Monday. He had a 10-28 overall record never winning more than 3 games in a season. He was an Alabama analyst back in 2007. Perhaps he needs a refresher course. AD Todd Stansbury is out as well. Former Tide assistant Brent Key will be interim coach.

will not be finishing his fourth campaign at Georgia Tech after being canned on Monday. He had a 10-28 overall record never winning more than 3 games in a season. He was an Alabama analyst back in 2007. Perhaps he needs a refresher course. AD is out as well. Former Tide assistant will be interim coach. Deion Sanders ’s name keeps popping up as a potential replacement in Atlanta. It would be nice to see that happen and subsequently give UGA some headaches. Bill O’Brien has been linked as well. But it could all be speculative.

’s name keeps popping up as a potential replacement in Atlanta. It would be nice to see that happen and subsequently give UGA some headaches. has been linked as well. But it could all be speculative. Most of us at RBR are fans of Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina. It’s a surprise he has not made the jump to a bigger job yet.

at Coastal Carolina. It’s a surprise he has not made the jump to a bigger job yet. Urban Meyer is all about Charity. But when it is her night off, he goes with Misty or Tatiana in the Champagne Room.

is all about Charity. But when it is her night off, he goes with Misty or Tatiana in the Champagne Room. An overturned truck spilled thousands of gallons of milk on a Northern Michigan highway this past weekend. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer and a shipping container of Cap’n Crunch were trucked in for clean up.

TEEVEE

Poll What did you watch last Thursday? Steelers-Browns

West Virginia-Virginia Tech

Neither.

Both equal. vote view results 14% Steelers-Browns (27 votes)

25% West Virginia-Virginia Tech (46 votes)

53% Neither. (98 votes)

6% Both equal. (11 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now

THIS WEEK

(Below is an abbreviated list of highlighted games of interest with lines provided by DraftKings. If you REALLY need to know about the big UMass-Eastern Michigan showdown, you can find the details here.)

Thursday, September 29

Utah State at BYU (-24) 7pm/8pm ESPN - I can’t believe how bad USU is this season.

Friday, September 30

Tulane at Houston (-2.5) 6pm/7pm ESPN

UTSA (-5.5) at Middle Tennessee 6:30/7:30 CBSSN

San Diego State at Boise (-6) 7pm/8pm FS1

Washington (-3.5) at UCLA 9:30/10:30 ESPN

Saturday, October 1

SEC

Kentucky at Ole Miss (-6.5) 11am/noon ESPN - YUGE game. Wildcats star running back Chris Rodriguez is expected to play in his first game of season.

Eastern Washington at Florida (no line) 11am/noon SECN+

South Carolina State at South Carolina (no line) 11am/noon SECN - bleh

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4) 3pm/4pm SECN - We will learn a lot about these two teams in this one.

LSU (-7.5) at Auburn 6pm/7pm ESPN - Who will derp the most?

Georgia (-27.5) at Missouri 6:30/7:30 SECN - Must be nice.

OTHERS WORTH A PEEK

Navy at Air Force (-15) 11am/noon CBS

Oklahoma State at Baylor (-2.5) 2:30/3:30 FOX

Wake Forest at Florida State (-7) 2:30/3:30 ABC

Iowa State (-3.5) at Kansas 2:30/3:30 ESPN2

NC State at Clemson (-6.5) 6:30/7:30 ABC

GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, NOW IT’S TIME TO GO...

Stanford at Oregon (-16) 10pm/11pm FS1

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

SABAN vs. MACK, POP & BEAR

"Run hard when it gets hard to run. Everything starts with discipline. Practice until you can’t get it wrong - not just until you get it right. If you don’t respect it enough to do it right-when it’s the right way to do it, how can you be trusted in a game?" - Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/WFFjO4TEcS — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) September 25, 2022

G.O.A.T.

Below is a count of career FBS/Division I-A win totals for coaches.

For those of you new to RBR Random Thoughts, we count all on-field wins at the FBS/Division I-A level. So, before you go squawking about Frank Beamer, 42 of his wins came at Murray State. Mack Brown had six victories in one season with Appalachian State when they were still in what was known at I-AA (FCS today). Brian Kelly won 118 games with something called Grand Valley State. So, let’s stop talking about his win record with such reverence. In addition, we don’t recognize NCAA sanctioned forfeits. If you won on the field, it counts in our books.

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 131 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 68 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 45 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 41 5 Nick Saban 27 278 67 - 6 Mack Brown 33 262 135 -16 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -21 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -23 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -40 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -42



Mack Brown has one more than double the number of career FBS losses that Saban has.

#ALABAMA

Saban had a press conference on Monday and for some reason, reporters were too scared to ask him about injuries. In fact, there were some really dumb questions. It is unclear who these reporters were.

In his post-game press conference, Saban said defensive tackle Byron Young suffered a “sprained ankle”.

suffered a “sprained ankle”. No word on safety Jordan Battle who grabbed at his hamstring during a fourth quarter play. I speculated it was a cramp at the time. We assume he will be okay.

who grabbed at his hamstring during a fourth quarter play. I speculated it was a cramp at the time. We assume he will be okay. Tight end Cameron Latu had to be helped off the field but returned later in the game.

had to be helped off the field but returned later in the game. Saban mentioned early last week that freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson is dealing with “a little knee injury” and would likely be back in a few weeks. He dressed out for the ULM and Vandy games sporting a bulky knee brace but did not participate in the games.

is dealing with “a little knee injury” and would likely be back in a few weeks. He dressed out for the ULM and Vandy games sporting a bulky knee brace but did not participate in the games. Kool-Aid McKinstry leads the nation in punt return yards with 244.

leads the nation in punt return yards with 244. Alabama is the only team in FBS to not allow a passing touchdown.

The Crimson Tide is #6 in scoring offense (48.3 ppg), #3 in scoring defense (7.3 ppg), #4 in rushing defense (62.5 ypg), #6 in passing defense (138.8 ypg), and #2 in total defense (201.3 ypg

Last week, a ton of click-bait hit the interwebz about an Alabama defensive lineman jumping in the transfer portal. The problem is 1) Braylen Ingraham is not on the team. His name disappeared from the official roster back in July when he took a a medical retirement from the team; 2) The transfer portal is closed until December 5. A guy can announce that he is transferring but he can’t actually enter his name into it. Nothing to see here.

is not on the team. His name disappeared from the official roster back in July when he took a a medical retirement from the team; 2) The transfer portal is closed until December 5. A guy can announce that he is transferring but he can’t actually enter his name into it. Nothing to see here. Alabama-Texas A&M will be a 7pm/8pm game aired on CBS.

GAME 5: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Fayetteville, AR ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS

Arkansas has become a dangerous team and one to not take lightly. They had a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M in Arlington on Saturday. It was their first loss after defeating Cincy, SCar, and a cupcake this season.

People like to talk about the Hogs defense but they sure give up a ton of points: 24, 30, 27, 23.

The Fayetteville forecast calls for a high of 80° with Sunny skies but it will drop down into the 40s overnight. Bring a jacket.

TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with non-blonde Jenny Dell (diversity!) roaming the sidelines.

Alabama Radio is an option.

Alabama is 25-7 all-time against the Razorbacks. Saban has beaten Arky 15 straight times as head coach of the Tide.

The line provided by DraftKings has Bama opening as a -14 favorite but has jumped to -17. The Over/Under is 60.5.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Poll Kentucky or Ole Miss? UK by 7 or more.

UK by 6 or less.

OM by 6 or less.

OM by 7 or more. vote view results 7% UK by 7 or more. (13 votes)

23% UK by 6 or less. (43 votes)

42% OM by 6 or less. (78 votes)

26% OM by 7 or more. (48 votes) 182 votes total Vote Now





