NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time — Texas invents new ways to shame their ancestors

This has been a particularly taxing week with all the bed-sharting going around: It’s not often we get losses from Miami, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Florida in one week. And to top it all off, Boise State losing for the first time ever to UTEP? And an Auburn Jesus sighting?! But, one gets the feeling that won’t be quite so rare a confluence of events the rest of the season.

Today we conclude with:

The dread horror in Coral Gables realizing they’re on the hook for $100 million and a full decade of Mario Cristobal Caveman Football — when they’re not wanting to drown Josh Gattis for ruining Tyler Van Dyke in four short games. For good measure, the head coach of Middle Tennessee State talked shit after the game!

Florida Man wants to fire Billy Napier after four sloppy games. Though CBS ruined any sort of joy that could have been had in one of the SEC’s dumber games of the week.

And, Texas. Man, Texas. Where to start?

The field temp in Lubbock was 140 at kick, so TTU devised a horizontal plan to make the Horns run all game long, and they used all four downs too (6/8 on 4th). Rather than pressure Tech’s backup QB, the Horns played 10 yards off all game — with predictable results to an air raid team: the defense saw 100 snaps. After blowing a double-digit 4th quarter lead only to tie it again and take the game to overtime, underused Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play...by playing remarkably carelessly with the ball. Much misery was had. And no one knows whether to be more pissed off at Sark, the defensive coordinator, the O-Line, the refs, the secondary, or just Texas being Texas.

And Kansas. Everyone is now scared of Kansas and electric Jalon Daniels.

If you missed Part 1, it’s over here. And Part 2 is right heyah.

NSFW Warning: As usual, language is naughty. There’s plenty of NSFW stuff in this one filled with -ists, -isms, and -phobias: And you’d expect nothing less when Miami and Texas lose. ENJOY!

Finally, as a reminder, I am begging you for help with these. A few folks have been very helpful (2-3 of you in particular), but I wound up spending almost 20 hours since Saturday on this. It won’t happen again. I simply don’t have the time. And this only going to endure as long as you want it to.

Send your public freakouts to rbrmeltdown@gmail.com

Da’ Ewwwwww

Ed. Note: Rick Stockstill talking shit about Miami is hilarious

I’d rather watch a cockroach give birth. Mario sucks. We’re fucked. Only thing he had going for him was recruiting supposedly. Going to lose all those recruits now too. Disaster. All that corny “this U is special” fake rah rah shit looks corny as hell now. Hello darkness my old friend

That’s what sucks, we’re here...again I want that fancy locker room pulled. They get a concrete pillbox for the rest of the season. And pull the names and U off the bloody uniforms and helmets. Listen what it comes down to is that I know the Mario has a lot of work to do to fix this program but there is absolutely no fucking excuse no matter what work needs to be done for the abomination that we saw live today at limp dick stadium We magically recruit the worst 4* on the planet every year. We Was Called Convicts At One Point, And “Murdered” Teams On The Field! Now We’re Convicts Because Your All Frauds!! Get It Together!! I don’t understand why our players aren’t excited to play in an empty stadium a 45 minute drive from campus. Does Miami think we can just tank and get a first round pick like we’re in the NFL? TVD is overrated and the defense is cheeks. Let’s not leave anything out. Mario has a track record of snuffing QBs... this ain’t his first rodeo Thought we were getting Mario, we got Wario. I haven’t grown attached to a Miami player for a while - we’ve just pumped out mediocre players for years. That said there’s a few that I actively dislike TVD didn’t have an incompletion the entire summer. a$$raped by some directional nobody school Spending a bunch of money does not equal success. Look at the Federal Government. Culture: blame the receivers for your failure to get better receivers in the portal and your ruining a highly touted QB Mario’s a used car salesmen like the others. We are done for. Accept it & find a new hobby. Goose is cooked. I hear there are many good gypsy women that can get a reading well enough to call plays and run practices from the beyond. That should be the death knell. Those high powered boosters should have MC on his knees in a circle of light accepting his resignation or seppuku. We all know he’s not a good GameDay coach, the hope is he will bring in so much talent that it will outweigh his bad coaching This is worse than getting an enema and colonoscopy at the same time... we’re about to get the retarded Saban losing to Louisiana Monroe in his first Alabama season analogy to this situation….. We’ve gone from “Hit Stick, Bust dick, Talk shit” to “Don’t hit, Busted coverage, Talk on IG”

We’re definitely at take dick then post it on IG for likes after watching TVD play last year he looked like a sure nfl qb, after watching him play under mario welcome to home depot Defending Mario after paying Middle Tennessee 1.5 million to beat our asses.. is another level WILD! Hey, but at least our punters are good. The offense looks like a traffic jam on the Palmetto. When you got guys saying...”naw, I’m a safety..I ain’t doing that”....AND you continue to play them.. You got probs. Your IQ is in the double-digits if you believe that our roster is the reason we lost a game like MTSU stop this **** defending the miami cuban guy. ive now realized cubans coach football as well as they run miami dade county government What kind of X’s and O’s wizardry should Miami need to beat Middle fucking Tennessee?? All we have to do now is kick onside, recover, score, kick onside, recover, score, kick onside, score and we are back in this thing... We fired Manny Diaz & hired Danny Miaz

This team blows! Cristobal can kiss my brown, puckered rosebud!! i can’t take these 13 play drives that require us to convert on three consecutive third downs all to get 0 or 3 points This is what you get when you let big dollar boosters hire the mediocre HC who was their High School buddy I’ll say it again, Mario is just a Cuban version of Al Golden. He’s Al Golden who seasons his food This goat fcuk made it abundantly clear the whole thing is broken. Scheme, personnel, effort level, execution. All of it is broken. We Might Lose Every Game Remaining on the Schedule IF GATTIS ISNT FIRED TOFcknNOW!!!! Who the fuccck are you to think you don’t have to change, even after watching Nick Saban have a come to Jesus moment about his offense smh Hard to measure heart but it seems we lack it. Cristobal looks like he should be managing a Gamestop, not a college football team. Mario said “credit to MTSU for adding a defender into the box” like it was an accomplishment. As if there’s no counter. this man is a CORCH The next time someone from the program takes a microphone should be an immediate admission that we’re at a new bottom and plan to move on to the other 11 steps of the recovery. NO EXCUSES! Any dude making EXCUSES for that is a weak and simple man! Any Nebraska fans got a paper bag i can borrow? This is why Miami fans don’t go to the game. We can’t even keep up with Middle Tennessee State. Fuck this team Are there any really, really attractive co-eds that Lashlee might get in trouble with causing him to lose his job and suddenly be looking for a new one? LOL. In before someone brings up Saban losing to ULM year 1 at Bama. wake would hang 70 on us This mfer just call a timeout THE FIRST FUCKING PLAY OF A QUARTER? The closest person to me in the stadium is 15’ away. Make fun of our attendance all you want. I’m comfortable as hell. It’s like the opposite of last year where LBs where bumping into each other with Manny’s shit defense and now it’s happening on offense. We’re a fledgling Sun Belt Conference team at best For as empty as that stadium is, the boos are loud I fucking knew Josh Gattis was a fraud we have retards in the booth and on the sideline as coaches I hope he develops an ulcer Y’all keep this up imma start rooting for Hurricane Ian we are like the alcoholic on his 5th AAA stint... we can’t even climb on the wagon... let alone falling off it Tell Mario he’s a soft ass bum I heard a rumor that UM mens sports have begun gender reassignment protocol and have entered the transfer portal looking for opportunities in women’s lacrosse. Disgusting shameful just downright horrible performance . I know that in my remaining time on this Earth I will never get to see Miami win a national championship again that’s how far behind this program is I’m 52 We’ve had 20 years of practice. Nobody can say we are unprepared for failure. Classy move not to run it up on a cupcake I wish I could go back in time, and see the Canes when they were actually good Mario managed to bench his hyped qb, lose to a G5 team at home, and lose the fanbase in his first month. “2022 Miami Hurricane Football - Hitting new bottoms one game at a time. Catch it!!” It should be a federal crime that this bozo got to coach Justin Herbert for three years. I don’t know whether to take a shower or hire a private security firm. Cristobal, if you see anybody on that field walking towards you that looks like they’re from the athletic department, walk in the other direction so how bad is a&m if mtsu could score 17 on us this quickly? Dissolve the team for my sanity sake please. I can’t keep going through this. This might be the most embarrassing loss a d1 school has ever suffered If I hear “The U is back” one more time the rest of this decade, I swear to God...

Go Gata!

Supposedly Billy was ready for the “big leagues”. 4 games in and it shows that he isn’t even remotely ready. best game from the offense all season and our defense can’t stop a tonka truck. Josh Heupel looks like Lincoln Riley if Lincoln Riley was actually good at smoking brisket. Now I know why they call him Sunbelt Billy….he can’t count… why would u go for 2???? Richardson is a horrible QB, Napier is a horrible coach. How much did Vols have to pay refs to cheat? Any sort of defense. Florida beats Tennessee. Any sort of offense. Florida beats Kentucky. What a frustrating year. Fire Napier, Scott Stricklin. This is awful. Smile if you love men’s prostates Im not sure if Florida knows this, but you are allowed to run the ball outside of those 12 people piled up in front of you. This game felt like watching two teams desperately trying to lose to each other I don’t wanna talk about it We have figured out how to throw touchdown passes, college football is fucked I predicted the offense would be the reason we lost today…I was wrong. Thanks defense. I’m completely out of it—I thought for sure we fired Grantham???? whose secondary is more trash? Are these two good teams? Two bad teams? I honestly can’t tell I miss when half our team were murderers As a kid born in the late 90’s learning that Huepel was a Heisman finalist shook me to the core. AR-15 vs Hooker

The Libertarian Bowl 99 yard drive against a QB who has 1 arm missing. Just spitting on special teams face at this point Get fucked losers. I’m done. I’m changing my fandom to a team with a winning culture. That’s why I’m taking my talents to Kansas football.

Please respect my decision. Respectfully, go to hell. A trick play by Florida: actually running outside the tackles for the first time Fuck Tennessee, man, Fuck them Alright folks heres the deal! If Florida wins I will shove a banana up my ass Imagine Napier walking up to you at Publix and there’s only one gallon of milk left. You reach for it and he just stares at you. Then you remember he went for it on 4th down on his own 27.

You pull your hand back and grab some vegan walnut milk instead. Gary is fucking stupid. I hate his voice so much. Fuck yeah we got less than 30 seconds of game time since the last commercial. Thank u cbs for peak performance Shut up Gary you frosty haired douche.

Hell yesss commercial time I hope this one goes at least 3 or 4 minutes This makes lane kiffin look sane. I’m SHOCKED that Gary Danielson made an Alabama reference in a non Alabama game Holy fuck that Papa Bowl looks disgusting Bro. I’ve said this before but fuck papa johns. They folded an entire pizza in half and played it like it was something new. And now they’re just taking the toppings and cheese and throwing them in a fucking bowl. Fuck that! Yeah Papa John’s. Play a doorbell on your commercial. Dog owners will love that. Hello, I am a middle-aged retired veteran with erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and in desperate need of both insurance and a Dr. Pepper. Are CFB broadcast commercials right for me? Great teams cover

Texass

Gambling strategy should be to bet against Texas whenever they get ranked. the blueprint to beating texas is running 100 plays on offense “Texas pulled one out of their ass” ...then proceeded to shove it back in Why do they keep saying “shades of 2008”. This is literally nothing like 2008. Texas was good back then I think the portal is only working in one direction for us from here on out. Hog going in dry on aggy is a lot less enjoyable when we have this anus aids coaching staff who can out dumb bilbo aggins aggy tears are like an elixir and I could use some to heal my burnt orange heart. It can’t take much more of this shit. We will win the rest of our games. Except for Kansas obviously. Leave it to tech to always pull the most annoying shit. air raid in years past and this game going for it on fourth all the time. Surprised they didn’t do a flea flicker or onside kick, fake punt etc. Name a better duo then Card and limping Damn we gotta wait for Arch now This Texas team sucks the life out of you. Even with in wins... For over a decade We are everyone’s Super Bowl. Bad thing about that is we are now where who we used to be. We are fucking cursed. I’I don’t know how much more pain I can take… Tech fans don’t click their tongs before using them. our coach problem is our booster problem is our culture problem. Our other sports are great because they don’t care about them. It’s like if an arrogant rich kid kept getting into fights with slower and smaller kids every day and bought bigger weapons, started filming it and then still kept getting beat up. I’m going to throw away the tortillas I just bought out of principle. Sarkisian is a northerner Yankee coaching a southern team that’s why Texas loses Time to move on from Sark this is ridiculous. How many years does he get. I forgot how many Charlie Strong got that was just sad. Tech is horrible. welp. I’m gonna go walk into a lake now I thought we were paying the offensive line Can’t wait til an actual competent coaching staff smacks you in the fucking mouth for trying to go for 8 4th downs in a single game and boat races you by 28 at the half because you can’t be a dumbass against all big 12 teams. Let another coaching staff find out your QB is basically Hudson Card plus 30 pounds. Just wait! Get baseball off my screen right the fuck now I know this is loser talk but I’m going to say it anyway because I’m still pissed. Fuck you you cocksucker. The only things running through Lubbock require a condom to stop. You disappoint me daily At this time, my expectation for the team is to win 9 games

>I hope you aren’t operating any heavy machinery today. Can’t wait to hear from the “Hudson Card should be the starter” and “people shouldn’t do the horns down” crowd. We’re so soft in all areas it’s sickening. I just threw my dog, Bevo, into the Mississippi River. I can’t do this anymore. @QuinnEwers aye Nigga gone hurry up and get that shoulder back right . We need ya like yesterday This program is an embarrassment, I’m sick of going to Dallas just to deal with Sooner fans for a program that doesn’t even show up. Someone from the season ticket department owes me some money. Texas Tech exists to ruin UTs hopes for greatness. Having grown up in Lubbock, I literally cannot wait to stop playing Tech. Every year, if Texas wins I get unbearable saltiness and if Texas loses it’s unrelenting mockery. Both of these teams are looking pretty capable, but I just don’t see either of them stopping kansas Smgdh One Year…ONE FUCKING YEAR, I would love to have a magical season again like the 2019 LSU squad & be proud of y’all I’d rather be water boarded This is why I always bet against Texas on the spread. We have not been a cover the spread team in 15 years. Especially at away games. Gonna build a house off this win. Can’t even make a stop with 12 players smh Every team we play has an all American QB unreal what’s up with these bloody tampon uniforms Softer than charmin. Baby shit is stronger Are y’all gonna be vaginas every time someone scores on us?? And in the first quarter? Get ahold of yourselves Good thing we retained the entire defensive coaching staff after last season. Wouldn’t want to mess with that continuity. Fuck this defense. Fuck Sark and his bitch tits. Just fucking pathetic. Tech sucks and we just sit back and let them march up and down the field. We’ll always have the close Alabama loss . . . it was like Case McCoy throwing a Hail Mary to a blind man running in a straight line.

Gave up 31 first downs, 6 4th down conversions, lost the turn over battle 2-0, made 0 sacks…good ol classic epic fail. to top it all off , have u all seen KU this year ?!?! 4 - 0 . Fuck . The shit nightmares are made of . I honestly don’t even care enough to be angry about losses like these anymore. That’s the worst part of the last 13 years. Meet the new coach, same as the old coach. Nothing will ever change. FUCK THE FUCKING FADE ROUTES Gonna be an uptick in abortions in New Mexico over the next few months. Can a&m please lose? This coaching staff needs to smoke all the tektard cocks on the way through the parking lot I ran out of fucks about 12 years ago. I feel like maybe the coaching staff just fucking hates winning Texas Offensive Coaching: Opposed to throwing to recievers in the middle of the field since the forward pass was invented. Gonna try to catch a quick flight to Lubbock so the Tech fans can gargle my balls. Goddammit monkey coach Trying to decide what to break. Coffee table in the lead. Just want to congratulate Sark for accomplishing, in his first opportunity, what Garrett Gilbert, Charlie Strong, and Tom Herman could not in five combined attempts. wanna know how good nick saban is? these are most of his assistant coaches and we are no better than we were 3 years ago We literally know how to not take advantage of a dumb call and give them the ball back so they can make it a game. We know how to literally do that for a decade now no matter who the head coach is. I like Reggie Bush is making funny commercials about the fact that he stole VY’s Heisman. Hey Kyle Flood, your offensive line is hammered dogshit Faking injuries now because we are a fucking embarassment I went numb years ago yet here I sit every fucking fall Saturday to watch the shit show. Love when our hopes get crushed early, so I can emotionally divest. Sark and PK have let this herpes infested crowd back in the game. Embarrassed to be a Texas fan but I’m no stranger to that. I am so fucking pissed and haven’t been this upset in years about this program. Last year I was comfortably numb but this fucking game sucks stoops level of dicks. Woke up From a fucking nightmare dream we were up by 2 scores and ended up losing to fucking tech. Pussy-ass shit-ass football can’t hit this dickhead in the fucking pocket. Texas has become A&M, especially the fans. Brag about mediocrity and almost wins. Criticism is met with “don’t be a pussy”. Next year is our year. Brag about recruiting wins. Rinse repeat. This team sucks. Just like every other one for years now. I am so beat down. Thank you Steve for saving the program!!! God we have some retarded players I just threw my wife at the tv, shattering both of them… Now it’s official fall. The pain is real. If Sark still drank, he’d tell you to hold his beer. Get off the field you cunts. This has to be one of the dumbest fucking teams we’ve ever run out there. I feel sorry for Bert. Two clutch kicks to tie games only to have the team pull the rug out from under him.

> I feel sorry for my cat, who got kicked over the kitchen bar when Bijan fumbled, but shit happens. Defense is obviously still bad. The Alabama game was attributable to Bill O’Brien and drops. Hate this fucking team.

Here comes a flaccid three and out jump offsides, then quit on the play, nice job 18 Do you have to post an opening to replace a coordinator mid-game? Just asking for a program I know. I still can’t believe we ran that horseshit wildcat on 4th and 2 with a chance to put the game away. Texas football is just a cruel joke at this point. Picking the scab is foreplay in Lubbock I’m an eternal optimist so would like to say that I’m happy refs didn’t lose this game for us, we did! We’re TEXAS. All we produce is fucking punters and kickers. Period. Fuck you, pay me. Maybe Texas should scoop up UTSA’s very competent high school coach before aggy does. OMFG I’M GOING TO LIGHT THE WORLD ON FIRE. Fucking god damned horseshitass fucking bitchmade fucking god damned fucking shit. I don’t believe this isn’t scripted. It’s wrestling. I can finally tear up my heisman future bet. One of you bundle of sticks shit on an Indian grave. Fess up Sums up our losery fucking loser team. Ground hogs day for Year 9 of the Charlie Strong experiment. Texas: there’s not a bed we can’t shit. hey love that graphic of our RB’s averaging a whopping 4ypc. You don’t end up with a .300 road winning percentage at the talentless shitholes of Washington, USC, and Texas without some serious coaching chops Now it’s ok to act like a pussy. Some posters have pussies bigger than catcher’s mitts. Lots of Fatherless babies will be procreated in Lubbock tonight. I don’t understand though how any self-respecting person enjoys the horns down 5 more wins and we get to pick between the Alamo and Texas bowl. Cmon now. You gotta stick around for our yearly trip to the Houston or San Antonio. It’s a Texas Football tradition. If this were a movie, I’d call bullshit Didn’t think it could be more embarrassing than losing to an interim Maryland coach in Matt Canada? We just lost to a High School coach. All you can really do at this point is laugh. Hate to say it but we are going to be lucky to have winning seasons the rest of our miserable fucking lives. Hope. It’s the hope that kills you. Can’t wait to go to the SEC and become everybody’s favorite easy win on the schedule.