Jumbo Package: Will Anderson says he wants sad Arkansas fans leaving by halftime

Happy Gump Day, everyone. Usually Alabama players are somewhat reserved when it comes to providing potential bulletin board material, but Will Anderson laid it out there when asked about Saban’s desire for “hateful” competitors on the road. No words were minced.

“We want fans to leave their own stadiums,” Anderson said. “I think the message this week is, we want fans to leave their own stadiums. We’re going to try to preach that all week. Go out there and have fun, do your job, make sure the fans are leaving by the time halftime comes. At least by the end of the third quarter.”

You know what? That kind of attitude is probably exactly what this team needs. Through the years, these are the kinds of things that were undoubtedly said behind closed doors. Putting it out it public so that the team has something to back up this weekend might just do the trick.

Either that or it will blow up spectacularly and Mr. Anderson will be reminded of it forevermore. Wait, this is Gump Day. It won’t be that one!

Anderson and Bryce Young were both complimentary of former teammate Drew Sanders.

“He was always really cool off the field,” Young said. “I could have a conversation with him and talk about whatever with. Very fierce competitor. He always wanted to win. He’s always going and giving extra practice always working hard. I think just that fierce competitive nature that yet is what makes him so as great of a player as he is.”

At least one writer has Alabama on full upset alert this weekend.

It is coming off a stinging loss and is desperate to not disappear from the SEC West race. It is a solid 3-1 team, a ranked team (for now), with stars like Jefferson and Sanders who could potentially put the team on their back for one heroic afternoon. And it is playing a Bama team that is immensely talented and capable of great things but also not without flaws. All the stars are aligned for the unexpected to happen on Saturday.

FiveThirtyEight’s playoff projections have the usual suspects atop the list.

So nobody should be surprised that familiar faces are high up in the postseason probabilities, either. To appraise each team’s odds of punching a playoff ticket, FiveThirtyEight is relaunching our College Football Playoff forecast for 2022 — and Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State each have at least a 35 percent chance of qualifying for the playoff, with the Bulldogs (54 percent), Crimson Tide (53 percent) and Buckeyes (48 percent) netting about coin-flip odds. If that holds, it would be the second time in the past three seasons without a newcomer in the playoff, and the ninth time in 10 seasons that the playoff didn’t include a team from outside the Power Five conferences.

Of course, Ol’ Richard Johnson gave Alabama the shaft in his latest playoff projection for SI.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN) CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist Georgia vs. Ohio State Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN) CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist USC vs. Oklahoma State

He has Alabama playing Kansas in the Sugar Bowl, which makes me wonder why I linked this in the first place.

A sports attorney examined the impact of buyouts on the sport.

Buyouts can also be a detriment to the university involved. For example, Nebraska has paid roughly $50 million in buyout money since 2005. Having to pay large buyouts hampers the university further by not allowing them to use their fundraised money to upgrade facilities or to spend on its academic programs. In the future, we could see higher buyouts when a coach is hired by another team to protect the university—but with that comes a higher buyout for the coach when fired without cause. It’s a double-edged sword, but one that may be necessary as coaches are changing jobs rapidly.

Last but certainly not least, all of you who are in the path of Ian please stay safe. Football is way down on the list of concerns in the face of such an event, but as of now the schools plan to play just the same. Florida has moved its game to Sunday, but Florida State plans to stay on schedule.

“Following our most recent briefing today with authorities, University administration, transportation officials, security, law enforcement and emergency responders, we remain confident that we will be able to safely host Saturday’s football game against Wake Forest at its scheduled kickoff time,” FSU athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement Tuesday evening. “We will continue to monitor the hurricane and all weather advisories and take action if needed to ensure the safety of all involved.”

That link discusses several games that could be impacted, for those interested.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.