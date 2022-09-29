Nick Saban provided some injury updates on Wednesday and for the most part the prognosis is good. Starting safety Jordan Battle and starting defensive lineman Byron Young both prematurely exited the Vanderbilt game.

“Both guys practiced some today,” Saban said after Wednesday’s practice. “Hopefully, they’ll both be ready for the game, but it’s day-to-day. When you have these kinds of injuries, it’s always how they feel the next day. So, we’ll see how it goes tomorrow.”

In the fourth quarter against the Commodores, Battle was seen grabbing at the back of his thigh on a play. The initial fear when one sees such a thing is a hamstring pull. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before going into the sideline medical tent. The encouraging part is that he was not sent to the locker room for treatment.

Young left the game late during the third quarter with an injury that Saban said postgame was a sprained ankle. The senior was carted to the locker room but later returned to the sidelines on crutches.

Saban also gave an update on sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle, who fractured a foot in early August and has yet to play this season. Earle was able to do some dry-land running last week and went through warmups prior to the Vanderbilt game. He is practicing but remains on a day-to-day status.

The Crimson Tide faces the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) on Saturday at 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET on CBS.