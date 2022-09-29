Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary injury vs. Bengals

Tough news out of Cincinnati tonight as Tua Tagovailoa, leading his Miami Dolphins on the road against the Bengals, left the game following a vicious collision between the back of his helmet and the ground. His teammates gathered around him as he was placed on a stretcher.

Tua Tagovailoa comes off on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/7DHQRjYYxe — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 30, 2022

In a show of class and respect, the Cincinnati crowd chanted his name as he was carted off the field.

All week, this game was billed as a QB rematch of the 2019 Alabama vs. LSU shootout between Tua and Joe Burrow. That was a common theme on the broadcast too, until the unfortunate injury. Tua was sacked and thrown to the ground, his head bounced hard, and his hands immediately seized into an open position.

On the broadcast they said he suffered head and neck injuries, which is something you never want to hear, particularly for such a young and inspirational player. We did get a bit of encouraging news:

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

May he heal quickly and get back to doing what he loves.