GAME 1: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) vs. Utah State Aggies (1-0)
Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET, SEC NETWORK
- The Aggies are led by up-and-coming coach Blake Anderson. USU was 11-3 last season and won the MWC Championship. They also defeated Oregon State in a bowl game. Last Saturday they got a slow start on UConn but won 31-20.
- 24-year old QB Logan Bonner is in his second season as starter at Utah State after four years at Arkansas State.
- Roy Upchurch and Terrence “Mount” Cody are honorary captains for today’s game.
- Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 84° with scattered thunderstorms and a chance of rain at 58%. Prepare accordingly.
- TV Announcers: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers with Cole Cubelic.
- Alabama Radio.
- The Crimson Tide have a 2-0 edge over USU all time. They met in Tuscaloosa in 2004 and 2005. The Tide won by a collective score of 83-20.
- The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -41½ favorite. The Over/Under stayed at 62.
