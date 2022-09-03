 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Utah State Aggies Open Thread

Alabama football is back with a game against the defending MWC Champ.

By CB969
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 19 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

GAME 1: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) vs. Utah State Aggies (1-0)

Tuscaloosa, AL ~ 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET, SEC NETWORK

  • The Aggies are led by up-and-coming coach Blake Anderson. USU was 11-3 last season and won the MWC Championship. They also defeated Oregon State in a bowl game. Last Saturday they got a slow start on UConn but won 31-20.
  • 24-year old QB Logan Bonner is in his second season as starter at Utah State after four years at Arkansas State.
  • Roy Upchurch and Terrence “Mount” Cody are honorary captains for today’s game.
  • Tuscaloosa forecast calls for a high of 84° with scattered thunderstorms and a chance of rain at 58%. Prepare accordingly.
  • TV Announcers: Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers with Cole Cubelic.
  • Alabama Radio.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 2-0 edge over USU all time. They met in Tuscaloosa in 2004 and 2005. The Tide won by a collective score of 83-20.
  • The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -41½ favorite. The Over/Under stayed at 62.

