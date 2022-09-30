Don’t Worry ‘Bout Worries R10:

Most of us lead busy lives full of sound and fury signifying...something. So we might have a little difficulty meeting up at the same time, but just do what you need to do when you need to do it, then gently drop ten random tunes in the comments for our listening and reminiscing pleasure. And I’ll see ‘em when I see ‘em. Don’t wait for me...I’ll be here...

Fine Again by Tirzah 9-9 by R.E.M. Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad by Meat Loaf Ain’t No Thang by Outkast Slow and Low by Beastie Boys Don’t Ask Why by The Replacements Alabama Song by The Doors Walking Home by The Blips Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison Everything is Everything by Lauryn Hill

Bonus: Feel by Big Star