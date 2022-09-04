 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All of the Graphs from Alabama vs. Utah State

All of the efficiency and explosiveness graphs from a one-sided season opener

NCAA Football: Utah State at Alabama
Kobe Prentice going for another explosive catch and run
Most of you know the drill: the main Graphing the Tide article has the handpicked charts and the storylines, but this one is the bonus bundle where you can see all of the charts I ran for this game.

Team Success Rates over time (cumulative)

Success and Explosiveness by Quarter

Play Map: Yards and Result by Play

SR, XR, and Play Count by Drive

Success and Explosiveness by Play Type

Success and Explosiveness by Down

Success and Explosiveness in the Red Zone

Success and Explosiveness by Distance to go

Rushing and Passing Success (cumulative)

Rushing rate (cumulative)

Top Rushers

Top Passers

Top Receivers

Check out the main game article for more editorial. And, Roll Tide!

