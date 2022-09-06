Jumbo Package: Tide, Horns express mutual respect

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama is mostly healthy heading into the week two showdown with Texas.

Outside of last week’s injury report, Alabama had no other injuries to report at this time. The expectation is that starting tight end and fifth-year senior Cameron Latu will be able to return for their week two matchup against Texas. Several freshmen suffered injuries during fall practices and won’t be back for several weeks. Another player that wasn’t on the latest injury report was Tyler Harrell. He was seen in a walking boot on the sideline. If that is any indication it is that he will likely miss some time. There have been no reports regarding the significance of his injury.

Poor Tyler has to be disappointed. Hopefully he can get back soon.

Nick Saban held his customary Monday press conference, and he was asked if Sark’s knowledge of the program is a concern.

“We’ve seemed to play several teams now that kind of know us, but you act like we don’t know them,” Saban, who’s 25-2 against assistants, said. “So just because somebody knows you when they play you, doesn’t mean they’re going to beat you. And just because you know them when you play them, doesn’t mean you’re gonna beat ‘em either. It’s gonna come down to how you execute.”

Saban was complimentary of the upcoming opponent, as always.

— “This is a very improved defensive team to me,” Saban said of Texas. — On prepping for crowd noise, Saban said they are using silent counts and claps for the offense. They’ll pipe in noise later this week in practice. — “Inconsistent,” Saban said of Alabama’s running game. Down in and down out, the consistency wasn’t there. He said Utah State did a lot of stunting and moving along the front that wasn’t always picked up by the Tide offensive line. — Texas RB Bijan Robinson is one of the most versatile and talented running backs anywhere in the nation.

You can see listen to all of Nick’s comments below.

The ‘Horns are also avoiding any bulletin board material.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown called Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s Heisman-winning quarterback, “smart” and “a heckuva player” and “in the game plan from sunup to sundown.” Keondre Coburn, Texas’ senior nose tackle, said Alabama has “good players all around. Wide receivers, running backs, offensive line, quarterback.” He covered the waterfront. Will Anderson, the Tide’s lion of a pass rusher, “is a great player; that’s not hard to tell,” tailback Roschon Johnson said. “We have to account for him.” No bulletin board material. No inflammatory sound bites. No trash talking. So, in theory, Texas won. Steve Sarkisian has to be pleased. Now, come Saturday, that might be a different task all together. Oh, yeah, Saturday.

Last, Sark isn’t concerned about whether Texas fans will overreact to the result of this game one way or another.

“It’s one game, you know?” Sarkisian said Monday. “It’s a chance for us to do what we love to do. I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is [thinking] this is going to be the game that’s going to define our program. “It might, it might not. I’m not that concerned about it. I’m more concerned about just the way we play the game.” Sarkisian said that his goal is to play for a Big 12 championship. While the Crimson Tide will be a future SEC opponent, Saturday’s matchup is a nonconference game for now, and Sarkisian said he’s focused on what he can control.

He may say he’s not, but he’s been there long enough at this point to know what he’s dealing with.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.