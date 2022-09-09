 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waiting For The Sun R10:

Waiting for you to / Hear my song...

By NiceLittleSaturday
At first flash of Eden...
This is the strangest life I’ve ever known. The Queen is dead, Keith Richards still isn’t, and the rest of us are just waiting for the sun-drenched Texass midday matchup with Sark’s burnt orange UTw Longhorns. All are good enough reasons to raise a glass (metaphorically if you must) and drop a 10-piece bucket of random tunes in the comments below. Party on, dudes!

  1. Waiting For The Sun by The Doors
  2. No Go by Ramones
  3. Who’ll Stop the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival
  4. Under the Spell of the Handout by Cody ChessnuTT (In-Studio Session Video)
  5. Cherry, Cherry by Neil Diamond
  6. Rock and Roll by Led Zeppelin
  7. Disturbance At the Heron House by R.E.M.
  8. Art-I-Ficial by X Ray Spex
  9. It’s Easy by The Math Club (feat. Craig Craig)
  10. Missing Pieces by Jack White (Live in Paris)

Bonus: Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric (1977 Live TV performance)

