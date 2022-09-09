Waiting For The Sun R10:

This is the strangest life I’ve ever known. The Queen is dead, Keith Richards still isn’t, and the rest of us are just waiting for the sun-drenched Texass midday matchup with Sark’s burnt orange UTw Longhorns. All are good enough reasons to raise a glass (metaphorically if you must) and drop a 10-piece bucket of random tunes in the comments below. Party on, dudes!
- Waiting For The Sun by The Doors
- No Go by Ramones
- Who’ll Stop the Rain by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Under the Spell of the Handout by Cody ChessnuTT (In-Studio Session Video)
- Cherry, Cherry by Neil Diamond
- Rock and Roll by Led Zeppelin
- Disturbance At the Heron House by R.E.M.
- Art-I-Ficial by X Ray Spex
- It’s Easy by The Math Club (feat. Craig Craig)
- Missing Pieces by Jack White (Live in Paris)
Bonus: Whole Wide World by Wreckless Eric (1977 Live TV performance)
