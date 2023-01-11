4 Alabama at #15 Arkansas Game Thread

The top-five Tide has answered a number of big-time challenges so far this season. Now, the fellas will try to win in a place that many Tide Hoops teams of the past have failed - Bud Walton Arena. Even the 2021 team that swept the regular season and SEC Tournament titles took an ‘L’ in that House of Horrors. And while Arkansas may not be the elite contender many thought they would be before the season, they are still a top-tier squad looking to get right after losing two of their first three games in conference play.

This is a massive game for both teams. A victory tonight in Fayetteville would see Alabama still undefeated in SEC play with only a handful of games left on the season where the Tide won’t be heavily favored. For Arkansas, the Razorbacks are trying to get back into contention in the conference, which makes this almost a must-win for them.

It should be a battle tonight, as Vegas now has Arkansas listed as a 1-point favorite. The game will tip-off at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.