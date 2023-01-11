Victory Thread: Alabama 84, Arkansas 69

Alabama went on the road and brought home yet another impressive victory.

They had to win ugly in this one, as an Arkansas team intent on mucking up the action along with a whistle happy officiating crew kept the running game somewhat limited. No matter, the Tide adjusted and got it done.

Mark Sears was the offensive star, and Brandon Miller was an assassin down the stretch as the Tide pulled away. The team defensive effort wasn’t quite at its best tonight, but it was enough to win on the road. Most encouraging, Alabama was able to limit the turnovers again. Hopefully that was mostly a function of early season play.

Alabama is now 4-0 in SEC play with Kentucky plus road trips to Starkville and Fayetteville already in the books.

This team has a chance to be very special, folks.

Roll Tide.