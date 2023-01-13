A Little Time on the Hill R10:

If you’ve got nothing new to say... that’s a-okay! Just gently drop a random selection of songs from your favorite music device in the comment section. I know a lot of y’all have had a hard week, but... one way or another, one way or another, one way or another... this darkness got to give...
- New Speedway Boogie by Grateful Dead
- That’s How Strong My Love Is by Candi Staton
- Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others by The Smiths
- Endless, Nameless by Nirvana
- Doublewide Blues (Live) by Todd Snider
- Watusi Rodeo by Guadalcanal Diary
- Heat Waves by Glass Animals
- Fire (Part 1) by The Struts
- Streets Don’t Love You by A Boogie wit da Hoodie
- April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain
Bonus: Don’t Shoot Guns Down by Sault
