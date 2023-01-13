 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Little Time on the Hill R10:

Please don’t dominate the rap, Jack...

By NiceLittleSaturday
/ new
Very few rules to guide...
Forbes

If you’ve got nothing new to say... that’s a-okay! Just gently drop a random selection of songs from your favorite music device in the comment section. I know a lot of y’all have had a hard week, but... one way or another, one way or another, one way or another... this darkness got to give...

  1. New Speedway Boogie by Grateful Dead
  2. That’s How Strong My Love Is by Candi Staton
  3. Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others by The Smiths
  4. Endless, Nameless by Nirvana
  5. Doublewide Blues (Live) by Todd Snider
  6. Watusi Rodeo by Guadalcanal Diary
  7. Heat Waves by Glass Animals
  8. Fire (Part 1) by The Struts
  9. Streets Don’t Love You by A Boogie wit da Hoodie
  10. April Skies by The Jesus and Mary Chain

Bonus: Don’t Shoot Guns Down by Sault

