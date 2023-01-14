4 Alabama vs LSU Game Thread

It’s gameday in Tuscaloosa as the top-five Tide take on the Bayou Bengals of LSU in Coleman Coliseum this afternoon. With the Tennessee Vols dropping a home tilt with the Kentucky Wildcats earlier today, sole possession of first place is now clearly in sight for Alabama. Will Wade may not be stalking the sidelines of the visiting Tigers today, but this should still be an entertaining battle with plenty of talent on display - just mostly wearing crimson and white this year.

Some late breaking injury news to report: it appears the ankle injury that has sidelined Darius Miles the past few weeks will be a season-ender:

BREAKING: Darius Miles is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. https://t.co/EJrnLY8QzZ — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 14, 2023

While Miles has seen his minutes drop significantly with the talent influx on this year’s team, it’s still quite the bummer that he won’t be able to keep grinding with the guys out there during this special season.

Alabama heads into this game as a 15-point favorite. The game will be televised on ESPN, if you weren’t able to get a ticket to the sold-out battle.