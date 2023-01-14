Victory Thread: Alabama 106, LSU 66

Wow.

LSU rolled into Coleman Coliseum today and suffered about as dominant a wire to wire beating as you will find in conference play. Brandon Miller was the story, dropping in a game high 31 points while leading on the defensive end. If this is what he is going to be for the rest of the season, the sky truly is the limit for this team.

Speaking of defense, that’s where it all started. The Tide allowed only 22 first half points, consistently harassing LSU into turnovers and bad shots. This led to some run outs for the Tide. Between that and utter dominance on the offensive glass in the first half, the Tide got a ton of wide open looks from three. Fortunately, they shot the lights out.

So, this is what defensive effort gets you. Last season, the team had to shoot it well just to win the game. When you play defense and rebound like this team does, good shooting nights result in laughers. The ESPN announcers referred to Alabama multiple times as “the best team in the country,” and that idea has started picking up some traction nationally.

Best of all, the crowd was lively which is especially nice considering the fact that Nick Saban had a few football prospects in attendance.

What a team. What fun.

Roll Tide.