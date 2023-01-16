Jumbo Package: Alabama basketball player Darius Miles arrested for capital murder after young mother is killed on The Strip

Happy Monday, everyone. Or, as happy as it can be around these parts with the horrific news we got last night, of a shooting just off The Strip in the wee hours of Sunday morning that left a young mother dead and now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles in jail.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ Kennedy said. “The member agencies of the Violent Crimes Unit utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution in a rapid manner,’’ Kennedy said.

This happened a couple of blocks behind Publix and The Houndstooth. There is a Ring doorbell camera that caught the sound of eleven gunshots as two young women who were seemingly uninvolved ran for their lives, if you are so inclined to search it.

Police aren’t certain who pulled the trigger. There have been rumblings that Miles’ friend was actually the shooter but the weapon may have belonged to Darius. Regardless, all that matters is that a young woman’s life was lost and a small child will now grow up without a mother. Based on reports and an interview with the victim’s cousin, the whole thing appears to have happened because either Miles or his friend tried to “hit on her” and she rebuffed the advances. She apparently had a boyfriend there as well, so it’s not hard to figure out how things escalated. The boyfriend returned fire and hit one of the two suspects, causing a superficial wound.

Yet another act of senseless violence, the fifth homicide in Tuscaloosa County in the first 15 days of the year. May the victim’s family find peace and her child find guidance from loved ones as he grows up.

23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris life ended tragically early Sunday morning following a shooting near The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Harris’ death has been on hard on her entire family. Former @AlabamaMBB player Darius Miles and another man face capital murder charges. pic.twitter.com/sJsENt18BU — Juan Hustle (@JuanHustle) January 16, 2023

The university released a statement.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,’’ the statement read. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.’’

Nate Oats will speak to reporters around lunchtime today, per usual on the day before a game. That is going to be the most difficult press conference of his career.

In less tragic news, Chase Goodbread invites you to apply for the open Defensive Coordinator position.

Career development: Work as direct understudy to college football’s most accomplished head coach, with whom all defensive schemes and techniques must philosophically align. If you’re looking to re-invent the defensive wheel, this job is not for you. Work surroundings: Take advantage of state of the art facilities and supportive administration, while overseeing several position coaches plus a small army of support staffers who might soon be approved by NCAA Football Oversight Committee for on-field work in practices. Travel: Extensive. Hours: Not at all flexible.

He does mention the generous comp package but omitted the absurd expectations of an overly spoiled segment of the fanbase that currently suffers severe insecurity due to the recent success of someone who previously held the position.

Everyone is creating the hot board for clicks. Here’s Michael Casagrande’s version.

Glenn Schumann, Co-DC at Georgia The Alabama graduate (2011 and 2013) started as an undergraduate analyst in 2008, working up to the role of director of player development in 2015. That’s when Smart hired him to go to Georgia for his first on-field job as the middle linebackers coach in 2016. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in February 2019. The 32-year-old doesn’t have a bad job as part of a Bulldog program that’s won consecutive national titles with dominant defenses. A return to his alma mater where he isn’t a co-coordinator alongside Will Muschamp might be an attractive possibility. Schumann was the first name listed as one to watch by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic after news of Golding’s departure broke.

Schumann would make plenty of sense with his Alabama roots and familiarity with Saban’s defense. Of course, many in the fanbase including former Alabama safety Will Lowery are pining for Jeremy Pruitt, though it’s unclear whether his NCAA baggage will allow him to be a candidate.

In other coordinator news, Bill O’Brien hasn’t accepted any offers as of yet. There has been plenty of speculation that the Massachusetts native would like a reunion with the New England Patriots, but Boston sportswriter Greg Bedard thinks that Bill may have some reservations.

“He checks all the boxes — knows the system, can coach the QB, has a relationship with (Mac) Jones, is not an outsider — and has probably learned a few new-age tricks in the college game,” Bedard wrote. “Last I heard, and this can change as quickly as the Patriots’ policy on commenting on contracts, he was not gung-ho about this gig due to the lack in clarity about the setup. If Belichick told O’Brien he had autonomy, including over assistants, that might make it more attractive.”

Tyler Harrell entered the transfer portal, apparently searching for a place to play a sixth yar after his first five have netted a grand total of 22 receptions. Guess there’s something to be said for persistence.

Women’s basketball scored a huge upset win over Ole Miss despite missing two starters. The loss was the Rebels’ first in SEC play, and the Tide are now a solid 3-2. The ladies appear set to make another run at the NCAA tournament.

Last but not least, the gymnastics team scored its first road win of the season by taking down Arkansas.

