Jumbo Package: Darius Miles attorney releases statement, notes on new hire Austin Armstrong

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

Attorneys for Darius Miles mass-emailed a statement to media yesterday, and it reads as follows;

January 15, 2023 8:30 PM FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time. William White Clayton Tartt Suzanne Norman Boles Holmes White LLC Attorneys for Darius Miles

Presumption of innocence is the central point of our criminal justice system, but the details we know certainly don’t sound good. This won’t be resolved any time soon.

Forbes wrote about the Process, and how Kirby learned it from Saban.

In his own words, Saban recounts when The Process was born: “There’s probably one really memorable game that changed the whole dynamics of the psychological approach we use to motivate teams, and it happened when we played at Ohio State in 1998. They had been number one all the way through, and we were 4-5 and not a very good team. We decided to use the approach that we are not going to focus on the outcome. We were just going to focus on the Process of what it took to play the best football you could play — which was to focus on that particular play as if it had a history and life of its own.”

Dameion George has found his new home.

Alabama junior offensive lineman Damieon George, who said the day after the Iron Bowl in November he was entering the transfer portal, announced Monday that he is transferring to Florida. George revealed his school choice on Instagram after sharing over the weekend that he was visiting Gainesville.

Edwin Stanton over at SI covered some of the best NFL playoff moments from former Alabama players.

Here is something you might not know about that game. Former Alabama quarterback Kenny Stabler put the Raiders ahead 7-6 with a minute and a half left to play on a 30-yard touchdown run. So, instead of Stabler being remembered for his playoff heroics, Harris and the Steelers got all the glory, a moment that is still celebrated 50 years later.

Last, I was remiss yesterday in failing to mention that Southern Miss DC Austin Armstrong had been reportedly hired to the onfield coaching staff. He has now updated his twitter profile to reflect his new role, so guess it’s official.

Armstrong has spent the past two seasons coordinating Southern Miss’ defense as one of the youngest coordinators in the country. Included on his resume is a brief stint in the SEC, working as a defensive quality control coach at Georgia under Kirby Smart in 2019. The role is not specified by ESPN for what Armstrong will be filling on Alabama’s staff, but there is a vacancy on defense after associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly left to join Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Austin isn’t even 30 years old yet and carries the reputation of a very bright young coach. While the role hasn’t been defined, consensus seems to be that he will start out as a position coach. He has generally coached linebackers in his young career.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.