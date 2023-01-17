WATCH: SEC Shorts hands out final report cards

SEC Shorts dropped a surprise today, closing out the season in fine fashion by handing out final season report cards. It’s outstanding, as usual. Enjoy.

The best part? LSU getting straight A’s for losing four games and barely beating KJ Jefferson-less Arkansas while Alabama got B’s for a two loss season. If that doesn’t capture the difference between the two programs, nothing will. The Texas A&M and Auburn bits were great, and the ending is appropriate.

Congrats to the SEC Shorts team on their best season yet, and this was an outstanding finish.

Roll Tide.