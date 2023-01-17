4 Alabama at Vanderbilt Game Thread

After a tumultuous weekend that I’m sure is still weighing quite heavily on the minds of the Crimson Tide players, it’s time to get back to the thing they love most - playing some ball. Alabama has a tricky week ahead of it, as the Tide will be traveling to a pair of locales where many of its predecessors have seen their hopes and dreams come crashing down - beginning with a date with Vanderbilt in the God-forbidden clown-house that is Memorial Gymnasium.

The ‘Dores are far from the toughest team Alabama has faced this season, but with the circumstances surrounding this game and Vandy’s hot offensive start to conference play, it might be a lot tighter than most would expect tonight. Alabama has a chance to remain alone on top of the SEC standings with a win in Nashville tonight, so there is plenty at stake for the Tide.

As I’m typing this though, I’ve just been alerted that Liam Robbins, the seven-footer who is Vanderbilt’s leading scorer and rebounder, will be out starting tonight and for a few weeks:

Per program spokesperson, Liam Robbins is out tonight for Vanderbilt with a sprained ankle that could keep him out 4-6 weeks. Story coming soon @Tennessean — Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) January 18, 2023

That is certainly significant. Robbins is kind of Jerry Stackhouse’s ace in the hole. His ability to knock down perimeter shots and protect the rim on the other end is a combination that the Commodores rely on.

Alabama was listed as a 9-point favorite before the news, and I’m sure that’s gone up a few points. The game will tip-off at 7:30 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network. Let’s really get behind the fellas tonight - they need our support now as much as ever.