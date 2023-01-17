Victory Thread: Alabama 78, Vanderbilt 66

Another SEC road game, another double digit win for the Tide, even if it wasn’t as resounding as it could have been.

Vanderbilt managed to turn it into a bit of a street fight and the shooting was about as good as usual. when Alabama travels to old Memorial Gym.

Well, except for Brandon Miller that is. He shot the lights out. It was a homecoming for young Brandon, and he telegraphed his plan to dominate the game early on.

In the end, the Alabama defense was just too much for the Vanderbilt offense, and the Tide had too many guys who can get to the basket. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as the Tide allowed Vanderbilt to chip away at what was a 23 point second half lead to make a game of it at the end, giving Nate Oats a coaching point.

Alabama remains unbeaten in conference play, and rolling along quite nicely. Next up is a trip to Mizzou on Saturday evening, another venue where the Alabama hasn’t fared particularly well.

This team sure seems different though, so we’ll see what they’ve got.

Roll Tide.