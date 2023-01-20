Most Illingest R10:

Ali Baba and the forty thieves... ain’t got nothing on this here Random 10, dig? But y’all feel free to flex your own tunes in the comments below. Show us whatchya got, aight?

Rhymin’ and Stealin’ by Beastie Boys No Use in Crying by Rolling Stones Make Mayan a Hawaiian by Southern Culture on the Skids Fountain of Youth by Arrested Development Poor, Poor Pitiful Me by Linda Ronstadt Shut Up and Dance by WALK THE MOON Casey Jones by Jubilaires 48 Hours by The Clash Life Is Good by Future (feat. Drake) Dreamworld by Midnight Oil

Bonus: Out To Sea by The Blips