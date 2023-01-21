4 Alabama at Missouri Game Thread

In a season of righting wrongs and exorcising demons, the Alabama Crimson Tide look to add one more to the list as they head to Mizzou Arena for a battle with the Missouri Tigers today. Columbia has been frustratingly cruel to Nate Oats and the Tide the past few seasons, so it would be a sweet victory in the “Show Me” state tonight. A win would also keep the Tide’s undefeated conference record intact, as well as its stranglehold on sole possession of first place.

Nimari Burnett will still not be available for the Tide tonight, but Oats said yesterday that he’s “getting close” to a return:

Nate Oats on Nimari Burnett (wrist): "He's returned to practice in a limited role. He's been able to shoot on the side. He's gotten the cast and brace off. He's got a heavy tape job. We're gonna see how he responds.



"... He's getting close. ... It might be next week." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 20, 2023

Alabama enters this game as a 5.5-point road favorite. The Tide has covered and won by double-digits in every conference game thus far, so if you’ve been backing Tide Hoops, you’ve been doing well for yourself. The game is scheduled to tip at 5:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.