Victory Thread: Alabama 85, Missouri 64

Another SEC road game, another resounding win for the Tide.

Mizzou came in shorthanded, without the services of perhaps their best overall player in Kobe Brown and you have to give the Tigers credit for battling.

Still, like so many opponents we’ve seen already, Missouri just didn’t have the horses to hold up against Alabama for 40 minutes. Brandon Miller was solid and steady tonight, but Noah Clowney was the star in both scoring the basketball and on the glass.

Turnovers were held to a reasonable count yet again. The Tide started slowly in the game but by the end of the first half was staked to an ugly 10 point lead at the break.

In the second half it was more of the same, as Mizzou played hard but just didn’t quite have the talent to hold up against a ferocious Tide defense.

Alabama moves to 7-0 in league play and will host Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Roll Tide.